Stock Market Holiday Alert: Are NSE & BSE Closed on Dussehra?

With the festive season around the corner, Indian investors should prepare for multiple market closures in October 2025. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will observe three holidays during the month, halting trading across all segments. Markets remain closed on these days. Find out the details.

The first break falls on Thursday, October 2, marking both Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Trading will remain suspended in equities, derivatives, currencies, securities lending, and electronic gold receipts. The stock markets will reopen on Friday, October 3, before the routine weekend closure.

Trading in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments will remain suspended, according to the holiday calendar shared by the exchanges. Currency Derivatives, NDS-RST, and Tri-Party Repo segments will also see no activity on this day.

Since this holiday occurs midweek, it interrupts the regular Monday-to-Friday trading schedule. Investors are advised to adjust their order placements, settlement planning, and trading strategies accordingly. Weekly weekend closures remain unchanged, with no additional special market holidays next week.

Other Closure Days in October

Later in the month, markets will pause again for Diwali celebrations. On Tuesday, October 21, exchanges will remain closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, investors can look forward to the special Muhurat Trading session in the evening—a tradition symbolising prosperity and often used to make fresh, auspicious investments.

The very next day, Wednesday, October 22, markets will once again stay shut for Balipratipada, part of the extended Diwali festivities. Regular trading will resume on Thursday, October 23.

In all, there are three market holidays in October 2025, as listed in the official holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE. Across the year, the exchanges will observe 14 non-trading days, apart from regular Saturday and Sunday breaks.

The last closure was on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi.