Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Closed On Monday, July 6? Here's What You Need to Know

As the new week begins, many investors and traders are wondering whether the Indian stock markets—NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)—will remain open on Monday, July 7, 2025. It is pertinent to note that trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance).

Will Markets Be Shut on Monday?

The question arises because Muharram, a gazetted holiday in many parts of India, falls around this time. However, both NSE and BSE will be open on Monday, July 7.

Muharram falls on Sunday, July 6 this year. Since the stock exchanges are already shut on Sundays, there is no additional market holiday on Monday.

The trading calendar released by NSE and BSE for 2025 confirms that July 7 is a regular business day (9:15 to 10:30), with no special trading restrictions or early closure.

Why there was speculation?

Muharram, observed as Yaum-e-Ashura, is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. However, the stock exchanges follow a centralised holiday list, and if a gazetted holiday lands on a weekend, it does not affect the trading calendar.

In 2025, since Muharram falls on a Sunday, it does not result in an extended market closure. This is a standard practice followed by both NSE and BSE.

Stock Market Holiday in July

In July 2025, the Indian stock exchanges will be closed on eight days, all of which fall on Saturdays and Sundays.

The holidays are as follows:

Saturdays – July 5, 12, 19, 26

Sundays – July 6, 13, 20, 27

Next Market Holiday?