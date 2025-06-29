Stock Market Holidays July 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have released their holiday calendar for 2025. For the month of July, there’s just one official exchange-listed holiday—Muharram. However, it coincides with a weekend.

In July 2025, Indian stock exchanges—NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)—will remain closed for a total of 8 days, all of which fall on weekends. Notably, there are no additional weekday trading holidays this month, even though Muharram (July 6) is listed as a market holiday on the NSE calendar.



Stock Market Holiday in July

Saturdays: July 5, 12, 19, 26

Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, 27

That brings the total number of non-trading days to 8, but all are regular weekends.



Muharram Holiday Falls on a Sunday

The only potential weekday holiday in July 2025, Muharram, is slated for Sunday, July 6. Since stock markets are already closed on Sundays, this does not lead to an additional non-trading day.

Similar to june, this makes July an unusual month where all holidays align with weekends, ensuring no disruption to weekday trading schedules.



Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025

Investors can take note of upcoming major holidays when the stock market will remain shut:

August 15 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading will be announced separately)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji)

December 25 – Christmas

The Diwali Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, with timing to be notified by the exchanges.



Stock Market Open/ Close Timings

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week, excluding Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in their calendar. The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 am

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 am

Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open time is 9:15 am

Normal / Limited Physical Market Closing time is 3:30 pm

Block Deal Session Timings

This window will operate between 8:45 am to 9 am afternoon window: This window is operational between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm



