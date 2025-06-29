Stock Market Holidays July 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List

Updated 29 June 2025 at 11:54 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have released their holiday calendar for 2025. For the month of July, there’s just one official exchange-listed holiday—Muharram. However, it coincides with a weekend.
In July 2025, Indian stock exchanges—NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)—will remain closed for a total of 8 days, all of which fall on weekends. Notably, there are no additional weekday trading holidays this month, even though Muharram (July 6) is listed as a market holiday on the NSE calendar.
Stock Market Holiday in July
Saturdays: July 5, 12, 19, 26
Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, 27
That brings the total number of non-trading days to 8, but all are regular weekends.
Muharram Holiday Falls on a Sunday
The only potential weekday holiday in July 2025, Muharram, is slated for Sunday, July 6. Since stock markets are already closed on Sundays, this does not lead to an additional non-trading day.
Similar to june, this makes July an unusual month where all holidays align with weekends, ensuring no disruption to weekday trading schedules.
Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025
Investors can take note of upcoming major holidays when the stock market will remain shut:
August 15 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year
August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading will be announced separately)
October 22 – Balipratipada
November 5 – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji)
December 25 – Christmas
The Diwali Muhurat Trading session will be held on October 21, with timing to be notified by the exchanges.
Stock Market Open/ Close Timings
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week, excluding Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in their calendar. The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 am
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 am
Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open time is 9:15 am
Normal / Limited Physical Market Closing time is 3:30 pm
Block Deal Session Timings
This window will operate between 8:45 am to 9 am afternoon window: This window is operational between 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm
Closing Session
The Closing Session is between the timeframe 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm
