Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti?

Updated April 12th 2025, 13:06 IST
The Indian stock markets—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain closed on Monday, April 14, 2025, in observance of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This closure is part of the annual holiday calendar issued by both stock exchanges.
According to the official list of trading holidays published on the BSE website and the NSE website, no trading activity will be carried out in the equity, equity derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on this day.
What’s Closed on April 14?
On April 14, the following segments will be completely shut:
Equity
Equity Derivatives
SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing)
Currency Derivatives
EGR (Electronic Gold Receipts)
Market Holidays in April 2025
April is packed with market holidays this year. In total, there are three non-trading days scheduled for the month:
April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday
Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly and stay updated with the official holiday schedules.
Full-Year Market Holiday Count for 2025
For the calendar year 2025, the Indian stock market has 14 scheduled holidays. These include national and religious events when no trading activity takes place on BSE or NSE.
Aside from regular weekends, notable market holidays ahead include:
June & July 2025 – No holidays (continuous trading expected)
August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day
August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Diwali & Balipratipada
November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurab
December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas
If you're wondering whether the stock market is open on April 14, the answer is no. The BSE and NSE will be closed in honor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, so no trading will take place across major segments. Markets will open on Tuesday, April 15.
