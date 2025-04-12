Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti?

The Indian stock markets—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain closed on Monday, April 14, 2025, in observance of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This closure is part of the annual holiday calendar issued by both stock exchanges.



According to the official list of trading holidays published on the BSE website and the NSE website, no trading activity will be carried out in the equity, equity derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on this day.



What’s Closed on April 14?

On April 14, the following segments will be completely shut:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing)

Currency Derivatives

EGR (Electronic Gold Receipts)



Market Holidays in April 2025

April is packed with market holidays this year. In total, there are three non-trading days scheduled for the month:

April 10 (Thursday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 (Monday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday



Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly and stay updated with the official holiday schedules.

Full-Year Market Holiday Count for 2025

For the calendar year 2025, the Indian stock market has 14 scheduled holidays. These include national and religious events when no trading activity takes place on BSE or NSE.

Aside from regular weekends, notable market holidays ahead include:



June & July 2025 – No holidays (continuous trading expected)

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Diwali & Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurab

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas



