Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On April 18 For Good Friday?

The Indian stock exchanges — National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — are closed today, April 18, on account of Good Friday, as per the official holiday schedule published on NSE and BSE.

There will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, or SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. All transactions will resume as usual on Monday, April 21, 2025.

This closure forms part of the 14 official stock market holidays listed for the year.

Full List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025

As per the BSE and NSE holiday calendar, these are the key dates when the markets remain closed:

Mahashivratri – February 26, Wednesday

Holi – March 14, Friday

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) – March 31, Monday

Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, Thursday

Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, Monday

Good Friday – April 18, Friday

Maharashtra Day – May 1, Thursday

Independence Day – August 15, Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, Wednesday

Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2, Thursday

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, Tuesday

Diwali Balipratipada – October 22, Wednesday

Guru Nanak Gurpurab – November 5, Wednesday

Christmas – December 25, Thursday



Market on April 17

Ahead of the holiday, markets closed on a strong note. On Thursday, April 17, the Sensex surged over 1500 points to end at 78,500, while the Nifty 50 rallied more than 400 points, closing at 23,850. The Nifty Bank index also gained over 2%, hitting an intraday high of 54,407.20 — just shy of its 52-week high.

Only two Sensex stocks ended in the red, while the rest rallied amid strong buying interest in banking and financial names.

