Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Open Or Closed On April 18 For Good Friday?

The Indian stock exchanges — National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — are closed today, April 18, on account of Good Friday, as per the official holiday schedule published on NSE and BSE.
There will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, or SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. All transactions will resume as usual on Monday, April 21, 2025.
This closure forms part of the 14 official stock market holidays listed for the year.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025
As per the BSE and NSE holiday calendar, these are the key dates when the markets remain closed:
Mahashivratri – February 26, Wednesday
Holi – March 14, Friday
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) – March 31, Monday
Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, Thursday
Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, Monday
Good Friday – April 18, Friday
Maharashtra Day – May 1, Thursday
Independence Day – August 15, Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, Wednesday
Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2, Thursday
Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, Tuesday
Diwali Balipratipada – October 22, Wednesday
Guru Nanak Gurpurab – November 5, Wednesday
Christmas – December 25, Thursday
Market on April 17
Ahead of the holiday, markets closed on a strong note. On Thursday, April 17, the Sensex surged over 1500 points to end at 78,500, while the Nifty 50 rallied more than 400 points, closing at 23,850. The Nifty Bank index also gained over 2%, hitting an intraday high of 54,407.20 — just shy of its 52-week high.
Only two Sensex stocks ended in the red, while the rest rallied amid strong buying interest in banking and financial names.
Trading to Resume Next Week
Normal trading will resume on Monday, April 21. Market participants are advised to check exchange circulars and holiday schedules regularly for any updates or changes.
