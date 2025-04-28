Stock Market Holiday: NSE and BSE to Remain Shut on May 1 for Maharashtra Day

Investors and traders, mark your calendars: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day. In other words, both the exchanges will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on that day.

On May 1, the stock market will be closed to observe Maharashtra Day, which commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. Since both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are located in Mumbai, this holiday is specifically recognized by the market. Incidentally, Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is a regional public holiday. Most educational institutions like schools, colleges, offices remain closed on this special day.

Normal trading will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025.

This upcoming closure follows a busy April, when markets were shut on several occasions, including April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 (Monday): Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti and April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

Apart from weekend offs, the market will see continuous action in June and July 2025—no brakes to the reins of the stock market.

Looking ahead, after Maharashtra Day, the next significant stock market holiday will fall on August 15, when markets will remain closed to celebrate Independence Day.