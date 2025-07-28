Stock Market Holidays August 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days Next Month - Full List

Stock Market Holiday: Is the Stock Market Open On e on Aug 15 (Independence Day) and Aug 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi)? | Image: Republic

Investors and traders gearing up for August 2025 should mark their calendars for two important non-trading days this month. As per the official holiday calendar published by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), both equity markets will remain shut on Friday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 27.

The closures are on account of Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, respectively. No trading activity will be carried out on these dates across equity, equity derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Full List of August Market Holidays:

Date-Day- Occasion-Status

August 15- Friday- Independence Day- Market Closed

August 27-Wednesday-Ganesh Chaturthi-Market Closed

Apart from these two holidays, markets will also be shut on all Saturdays and Sundays as part of regular weekly closures. That includes August 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30–31.

What will be affected?

Trading across key financial instruments—including equities, derivatives, and SLB—will be suspended on both days. Currency and commodity trading at exchanges like MCX and NCDEX are also likely to remain closed or operate under altered timings, depending on regulatory announcements closer to the date.

Why this matters?

For retail and institutional participants alike, these holidays mean a pause in intraday opportunities, position rollovers, and settlement cycles. Investors planning to execute large trades, especially around monthly expiry dates or corporate actions, would be wise to take these breaks into account to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

Moreover, Ganesh Chaturthi often coincides with heightened market sentiment in Maharashtra-based exchanges and brokerages. The combination of a mid-week break and a national holiday earlier in the month makes this an important window for scheduling trades in advance.

