Stock Market Holidays December 2025: NSE, BSE Closed on These Days — Full List
Indian stock markets will remain closed for nine days in December 2025, with Christmas on December 25 being the only non-weekend holiday. Markets ended Friday’s session muted, as Sensex and Nifty slipped amid cautious sentiment despite strong Q2 GDP growth.
As the year winds down, traders and investors are reviewing the trading calendar for December 2025, a month that includes just one official holiday apart from the usual weekends. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday schedule, the NSE and BSE will remain shut for a total of nine days during the month.
The only non-weekend holiday in December is Christmas on December 25, marking the final festive market closure of the year. Besides this, trading will remain suspended every Saturday and Sunday, leaving investors with twenty-two sessions to close out their positions before the year ends.
Both exchanges have seen 14 trading holidays in 2025, and December’s light schedule ensures minimal disruption for market participants.
Full List of Stock Market Holidays – December 2025
December 25 – Christmas
December 6, 13, 20, 27 – Saturdays
December 7, 14, 21, 28 – Sundays
Meanwhile, domestic equities ended Friday’s session on a muted note as investors turned cautious ahead of the Q2 GDP release. Mixed global signals also failed to provide any clear direction.
The Sensex dropped 65 points (0.076%) to close at 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 fell 27 points (0.10%) to end at 26,175. Broader indices echoed the subdued mood, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices finishing marginally lower.
India’s Q2 GDP growth came in at 8.2%, the strongest print in six quarters.
Banking and financial heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI weighed on the benchmarks, dragging the indices into the red. Their weakness capped any intraday recovery attempts and kept overall market sentiment tilted to the downside.
