Stock Market Holidays December 2025: NSE, BSE Closed on These Days — Full List

As the year winds down, traders and investors are reviewing the trading calendar for December 2025, a month that includes just one official holiday apart from the usual weekends. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday schedule, the NSE and BSE will remain shut for a total of nine days during the month.



The only non-weekend holiday in December is Christmas on December 25, marking the final festive market closure of the year. Besides this, trading will remain suspended every Saturday and Sunday, leaving investors with twenty-two sessions to close out their positions before the year ends.



Both exchanges have seen 14 trading holidays in 2025, and December’s light schedule ensures minimal disruption for market participants.



Full List of Stock Market Holidays – December 2025



December 25 – Christmas



December 6, 13, 20, 27 – Saturdays



December 7, 14, 21, 28 – Sundays



Meanwhile, domestic equities ended Friday’s session on a muted note as investors turned cautious ahead of the Q2 GDP release. Mixed global signals also failed to provide any clear direction.