Stock Market Holidays November 2025: NSE, BSE Closed On These Days - List

As we roll into the final stretch of 2025, keeping tabs on stock market holidays is a must for anyone trading on NSE or BSE. These breaks can tweak your weekly routine, so here's the lowdown straight from the exchanges' holiday calendar.

Why November Has Just One Trading Holiday

November keeps things light with only a single holiday for the Indian stock markets. According to the BSE and NSE holiday calendar released earlier this year, trading halts on Wednesday, November 5, to honour Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, which is Gurpurab or Prakash Parv to many. Both exchanges will remain closed for trading.

This midweek pause means a shorter four-day trading week, giving you a breather right at the month's start. No action happens in key areas like equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, or even electronic gold receipts.

If you're eyeing those segments, mark your calendar and adjust your strategy.

What to Expect from the Rest of the Year

After November 5, the calendar clears up until the holidays wrap for 2025. The very next and the final trading holiday lands on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas. That's it for the year; no other surprises tucked in between.

Weekends are a no-go, naturally, both Saturday and Sunday are weekly-offs for the markets, so all the action stays packed into Monday to Friday.

Typical Trading Hours

When things are running normally, BSE and Nifty open at 9:15 a.m. and wrap up at 3:30 p.m. There’s a short pre-open session that starts at 9 a.m. to set the tone. It’s a smooth routine for jumping into Sensex or Nifty moves, unless a holiday sneaks in and shakes things up.