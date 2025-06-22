Stock Market Next Week: Will US Attack On Iran Shockwaves Derail Nifty 50 Bull Run?

Indian equity indices ended the week on a robust note, with the Nifty closing above the psychological milestone of 25,100 and the Sensex surging over 1,000 points. However, geopolitical tremors from the Middle East could unsettle markets in the coming week. The United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites have injected a fresh wave of uncertainty across global financial and energy markets.



Friday Wrap: Nifty Closes Strong Above 25,100

On June 20, Indian equity indices registered significant gains. The Sensex soared by 1,046.30 points (1.29%) to settle at 82,408.17, while the Nifty jumped 319.15 points (1.29%) to end at 25,112.40. This strong performance capped a week of positive momentum amid resilient domestic indicators and steady foreign inflows.



Sunday Shock: US Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites

In a dramatic turn of events early Sunday, the United States launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—in response to rising tensions in the Iran-Israel conflict.



US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes via social media and a televised address, stating: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now safely on their way home."



Trump called the attack a “spectacular success” and warned of further strikes if Iran did not de-escalate. These facilities, crucial to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, lie near vital energy corridors, prompting fears of retaliatory action and oil supply disruption, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.



Brent Crude Surges, Market Volatility Ahead

Oil prices have already reacted. Brent crude surged 18% since June 10, hitting a five-month high of $79.04 on Thursday, as per a report by Reuters. Analysts predict heightened volatility once trading resumes next week.



Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities, observed: “Crude oil remains elevated after last week’s breakout above its 200-day EMA. Sustained high prices continue to fuel concerns over inflation and potential supply chain disruptions.”



He added, “Brent closed with a gain of over 3%, marking its third consecutive weekly advance. Technically, a sustained move above $78 could trigger a rally towards $80.”

Support is seen at the $74–73.80 range, acting as a cushion against sharp pullbacks.



Risk-Off Sentiment Expected in Asia

Market expert Ajay Bagga warned of an imminent “risk-off” environment, stating: “By tonight we will get an idea via the US futures and Asian futures. Expect gap downs in Asian markets with a flight to safe havens.”



The S&P 500 remained largely flat last week despite initial jitters following Israel’s June 13 attack on Iran. The escalating geopolitical situation could finally tip the balance.



Indian Market Outlook: Strength Amid Global Storms?

Despite global concerns, Indian equities demonstrated strong resilience last week. According to Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, “The Nifty ended firmly in positive territory, gaining 1.59%. It found strong support at 24,500 despite the Middle East conflict, rising crude prices, and the US Fed’s hawkish tilt.”



She pointed out that multiple domestic positives cushioned the market:

WPI inflation cooled to 0.39% in May 2025, the lowest since March 2024

Trade deficit narrowed to $21.88 billion, reflecting external stability

FIIs turned net buyers, pumping in Rs 8,710 crore

RBI relaxed norms for infrastructure financing, boosting growth sentiment