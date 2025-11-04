Stock Market: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Open Flat; Financials Offset Post-Results Gains In Others

India's equity benchmarks were little changed on Tuesday as markets consolidated after last month's sharp rally, with gains in Bharti Airtel and Titan Company offset by weakness in financial stocks.

The Nifty 50 eased 0.07% to 25,744.75, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.03% to 84,000.64 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Eight of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

High weight financials and state-owned lenders fell about 0.2% each.

Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel rose 2.1% after posting a surge in quarterly profit as higher-paying users grow.

Titan Company gained 1.5% after posting higher-than-expected profit in the September quarter on high gold prices.

