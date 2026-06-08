Stock Market Opening Bell: Nifty 50 Falls 1.22%, Sensex Plummets 1.11% - Here's Why
While Nifty 50 declined 1.22% to 23,080 level, Sensex tanked 1.11% to 73421.60 level.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex, and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp gap down opening on Monday, June 8, tracking negative global cues, including Israel's fresh strikes on Lebanon, which kept the oil prices elevated over 3%.
While Nifty 50 declined 1.22% to 23,080 level, Sensex tanked 1.11% to 73421.60 level.
Meanwhile, Asian markets crashed after the US stock market benchmark indices ended in red on Friday with Nasdaq recording its largest one-day percentage loss since April 2025.
On Friday's trading session, the Indian stock market closed the volatile session lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised inflation forecast and reduced growth projections while keeping the report unchanged at 5.25%.
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