Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Declines 0.19%, Nifty 50 Plummets 0.29% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: India’s benchmark stock market equity bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a gap down opening on Wednesday June 3, tracking global market cues, including developments linked to the West Asia conflict.

While Sensex fell 0.19% to 74,507.70 level, Nifty 50 declined 0.29% to 23,416 level.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended a four-session losing streak buoyed by gains in top IT stocks and value buying by investors.

After falling nearly 3% over the previous four trading sessions amid escalating West Asia conflict linked tensions and sustained foreign institutional selling, the BSE Sensex rebounded to close at 74,650, gaining 0.52%. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.43% to settle at 23,484.

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Long Build-Up

Fresh long positions were visible in GVT&D, Radico, Oil India, Lodha, VBL, Cummins India, CG Power, Kalyan Jewellers, Adani Energy Solutions, and 360 One, indicating bullish sentiment supported by rising prices and increasing open interest.

Long Unwinding: Policybazaar, HDFC AMC, Amber Enterprises, Mankind Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Bharat Forge, UltraTech Cement, Laurus Labs, Grasim, and HDFC Life witnessed long unwinding, reflecting profit booking and weakening bullish conviction as both prices and open interest declined.

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Short Build-Up

Significant short positions emerged in NHPC, Force Motors, Power India, Phoenix Mills, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Divi’s Labs, ICICI Prudential Life, NTPC, and BSE, suggesting a bearish outlook with falling prices accompanied by rising open interest.

Short Covering

Stocks such as Nuvama, HCL Technologies, Siemens, Persistent Systems, L&T, Havells, Bosch, PI Industries, BDL, and ABB saw short covering activity, indicating bearish positions being closed and supporting a near-term positive bias.

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