Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.06%, Nifty 50 Surges 0.02% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices opened, following a mixed trend in global markets post fresh escalations in US-Iran war over the weekend.

While Nifty 50 opened 0.02% higher at 77055.21 level, Sensex fell as much as 0.06% to 77055.21 level.

Stocks To Watch On June 29

Kotak Mahindra Bank: MD & CEO Ashok Vaswani will not seek reappointment after his current term ends on December 31, 2026, and the Board has initiated the process to appoint a new MD & CEO.

Torrent Power: Acquired 100% equity and convertible instruments of Nabha Power from L&T Power Development for ₹3,632.35 crore, making Nabha Power its wholly owned subsidiary.

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Persistent Systems: Approved acquisition of 100% stake in Germany-listed Nagarro SE through BidCo, including purchase of the 21% stake held by Lantano Beteiligungen at €81/share, while also signing a 6.5-year strategic services deal worth over $650 million with a US-based global technology leader.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA completed inspection of Auroactive Pharma's Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) facility during June 22–26, 2026.

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Indoco Remedies: Goa oral dosage manufacturing facility received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority following a successful inspection conducted during November 19–24, 2025.

BEML: Secured an additional $5.35 million export order from the Middle East for heavy earth-moving equipment, taking the contract value to $41.73 million and international order book to $112.35 million.

Lupin: Received US FDA tentative approval for Enzalutamide Tablets (40mg, 80mg, 120mg & 160mg) used in the treatment of prostate cancer.