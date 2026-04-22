Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.32%, Nifty 50 Plummets 0.43%

Amid global uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire and continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian stock market benchmark indices opened in red on Wednesday, April 22.

While the Sensex declined 0.32% to 79,019.34 level, Nifty 50 plummeted 0.43% to 24,470.85.

Meanwhile, the oil prices remained elevated, and Gift Nifty traded lower on Wednesday. GIFT Nifty was trading nearly 24,450, down 0.51%.

On the other hand, Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday after the US stock market saw the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq closing lower overnight after the second round of peace talks was rejected by Iran.

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While the Topix fell 0.62%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 0.20%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.03%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.42%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures was also indicative of a lower opening.

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This comes after the US President Donald Trump indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran, whilst continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also extended selling for the second consecutive session, offloading equities worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, however, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to provide support through buying.

Indian markets have rallied for three straight sessions, with the Nifty closing above the 24,500 mark. Analysts expect some consolidation or profit booking at higher levels amid global uncertainty.

Stocks to Watch

Amid this backdrop, these are the stock that will remain in focus on Wednesday, April 22 -

Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, BCCL

Shares of Tech Mahindra, Trent, SBI Life, BCCL will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results 2026 today.

HCL Tech

The IT services major has announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2026–27. In its Q4 FY26 results, it reported revenue of Rs 33,981 crore, marking a 0.3% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a 12.3% rise year-on-year (YoY).

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has announced a share buyback of up to Rs 800 crore through the tender offer route. As per the letter of offer, the buyback will open on April 23 and close on April 29.

Hindustan Zinc