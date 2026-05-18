Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Falls 0.57%, Nifty 50 Plummets 0.68% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a gap down opening on Monday, May 11 amid surge in crude oil rates, and escalating US-Iran war tensions.

While Sensex plummeted 0.57% to 74,808 level, Nifty 50 declined 23,482.20 level.

The trends on Gift Nifty signalled beginning in red for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,539 level, a discount of close to 105 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Asian markets were also down in early trade post US President Donald Trump's new warning to Iran that the "clock is ticking" for a peace deal to be reached with Washington.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market snapped its two-day winning streak due to profit booking, with the Nifty 50 closing below the 23,650 level.

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The Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 ended 46.10 points, or 0.19%, lower at 23,643.50.

Meanwhile, indices in Asia began the week on a weak note after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh threat to Iran, warning the West Asian nation "to get moving."