Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Fell 0.55%, Nifty 50 Declined 0.53% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed gap down opening on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets, and rising tensions linked to the US-Iran war, which kept crude oil prices and inflations concerns elevated.

While Sensex declined 0.55% to 73935.80, Nifty 50 plummeted 0.23% to 0.53%.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicated a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,315 level, a discount of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, BSE Sensex ended at 74,346.17, declining by 303.67 points (-0.41%) after witnessing a gap-down opening and sustained selling pressure during the first half of the session. However, strong buying interest emerged near lower levels, enabling the index to recover significantly from its intraday low and close well above the day’s bottom, reflecting resilience among market participants.

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Meanwhile, Nifty 50 formed a small-bodied bearish candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart, reflecting buying interest at lower levels despite heightened volatility. However, the index failed to surpass the previous session’s high, and the prevailing lower high–lower low structure remained intact, indicating continued weakness in the broader trend.

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