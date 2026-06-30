Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Rallies 0.31%, Nifty 50 Surges 0.27%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices opened in green on Tuesday, June 30, amid concerns linked to the US-Iran peace talks.

While Nifty 50 opened 0.27% higher at 24011.70 level, Sensex rose 0.31% to 76967.55 level.

The trends on Gift Nifty are indicative of a nearly positive start for the Indian benchmark bourses. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,994 level, a premium of roughly 21 points from the Nifty futures’ last close.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 declining below 24,000 level.

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Stocks In Focus On June 30

HDFC Bank: Board appointed Rajiv Kumar as Additional Independent Director and Part-time Chairman (subject to RBI approval), while Puneet Sharma, former Axis Bank CFO, has been appointed CFO-Designate from September 1 and CFO from December 1, 2026.

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Axis Bank: Puneet Sharma resigned as CFO effective August 31, 2026, to pursue the next phase of his professional career.

Bandhan Bank: CFO Rajeev Mantri resigned, effective September 25, 2026, to pursue another career opportunity.

Engineers India: Atul Gupta assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) following his appointment by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.



SIS: Board approved a share buyback of up to ₹120 crore, marking the company's fifth buyback since its 2017 listing.

Crest Ventures: Subsidiary Sutlej Housing signed a redevelopment agreement for a large-scale housing project in Dadar, Mumbai.

Yes Bank: Board approved raising up to ₹7,500 crore via equity and ₹8,500 crore through debt securities.

RITES / CONCOR: RITES signed an MoU with CONCOR to provide project management consultancy for terminal development and modernization projects.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Joint venture secured a $560 million order for the West Minya Solar Power Project in Egypt.