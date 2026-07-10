Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Rallies 0.85%, Nifty 50 Surges 0.68% - Here's Why

The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50, opened higher on Friday, July 10, tracking a rally in global markets after concerns linked to US-Iran war eased.

While Nifty 50 rose 0.68% to 24124.70 level, Sensex rallied 0.85% to hit 77395.63 level.

Asian markets have rallied, following the US stock market ended higher overnight as gains in semiconductor stocks lifted market optimism across the tech sector.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.94%, and the Topix surged 0.77%. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.27%, and the Kosdaq Index rallied 5.11%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

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On Thursday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended higher due to short-covering, while investors’ focus pivoted to Q1 results and domestic macro trends.

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Top Stocks In Focus On July 10

Piramal Finance: The company's board of directors will meet on July 16 to consider raising funds through preferential allotment or private placement. It will also consider the financial results for the quarter ended June. (Informist)



Power Grid Corp. of India: It has been declared successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. (Informist)



Samvardhana Motherson International: Has agreed to issue corporate guarantee for a 60-million-euro term facility availed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Motherson Global Investments B.V.