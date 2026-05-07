Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On May 7? - Check Top Stocks To Watch Out For

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex, and Nifty 50, are likely to end its gaining streak on Thursday, April 7 after having closed Wednesday's trading session in green.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading close to 24,460 level, a premium of nearly 13 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The Indian stock market ended sharply higher, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,300 level.

The Sensex surged 1.22%, to close at 77,958.52, while the Nifty 50 rallied 1.24%, higher at 24,330.95.

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Gains noted in yesterday's trading session was mainly due to late-session buying after reports claimed that both the US and Iran were nearing the finalisation of a deal to end their conflict.

Stocks In Focus Today

The shares of Britannia Industries, BSE, Bharat Forge, MRF, Lupin will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

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Paytm

The shares of fintech major Paytm posted a net profit of ₹184 crore in the Q4FY26 against a loss of ₹540 crore in the same period last year, due to the improvement in the Bengaluru-headquartered company's operational performance.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,746 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to ₹2,049 crore in the year-ago period, signalling a 34% year-on-year (YoY) surge.

Meesho

E-commerce firm Meesho reduced its consolidated losses to ₹166 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,391 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an 88% decline.

Biocon