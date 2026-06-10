Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surged 0.08%, Nifty 50 Declines 0.04%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50, witnessed a flat opening on Wednesday, June 10, following weak investor sentiment across global market due to fresh escalations in the US-Iran war.

While Sensex rose 0.08% to 73,988.30 level, Nifty 50 declined 0.04% to 23,234.00 level.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a renewed selloff in technology shares coupled with renewed tensions in the Middle East after US struck Iran, triggering an elevation in oil prices and supporting demand for the dollar.

South Korea's Kospi Index fell 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei also declined. S&P 500 futures plummeted 0.2% and Hang Seng futures dropped 0.7%.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended over half a percent higher, ending its two-day losing streak, with Nifty 50 closing over 23,200 level. The Sensex rose 0.54% to close at 73,918.76, while the Nifty 50 settled or 0.52%, higher at 23,242.10.

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Stocks In Focus

Welspun Corp: Subsidiary WMHL divested a 4.5% stake in Saudi Arabia-based EPIC for SAR 283.46 million, while retaining an indirect 22% holding through Welspun Pipes Inc. USA.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The company signed a term sheet to acquire 100% stake in Winwin Speciality Insulators, expanding its presence in the high-voltage insulator segment.

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS): HGS launched Project GANGA, aiming to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to over 20 lakh homes across Uttar Pradesh over the next 2–3 years.

NLC India: The Government will exercise the oversubscription option for an additional 1% stake sale, increasing the OFS size to 3% of the company's equity.

Dredging Corporation of India: The board appointed Jasmeet Singh Bindra as Additional Director and Chairman, effective June 9.

Dixon Technologies: Dixon and Gemtek Technology entered into a JV agreement, with Dixon holding 60%, to manufacture optical transceivers and telecom products in India.

HDFC Bank: The Bombay High Court dismissed an interim plea seeking to restrain the bank and its CEO from making alleged defamatory remarks in a Rs 1,000-crore defamation case.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired a 1.89% stake from Bain Capital-backed BC Investments IV for Rs 612 crore through a block deal.