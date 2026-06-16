Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surged 0.34%, Nifty Rallied 0.29% - Here's Why

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened in green on Tuesday, June 16, amid investor anticipation around the fine print of the US-Iran peace deal.

While Nifty 50 surged 0.29% to 23,923.90 level, Sensex jumped 0.34% to 76,526.80 level.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market closed higher overnight, with the Dow Jones recording a record-high close.

On Monday, the Indian stock market extended gains after the US-Iran peace deal development that de-escalated geo-political uncertainty.

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Stocks In Focus On June 16

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies has acquired a 10.46% stake in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam Ai) for Rs 1,427.25 Crore, strengthening Its presence in the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

State Bank of India: SBI's board of directors will meet on June 18 to consider fundraising plans for FY27 through a public offer or private placement.

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDS) worth up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.