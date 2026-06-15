Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges 1.59%, Nifty 50 Nears 24,000 After US-Iran Peace Agreement

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices Sensex, and Nifty 50 witnessed a gap up opening on Monday, June 15, after the US and Iranian officials agreed on a framework to end the West Asia conflict.

While Sensex rose 1.59% to 76,725.30 level, Nifty 50 surged 1.53% to 23,984.80 level.

Reacting to the US-Iran peace deal, which is expected to be inked on Friday, June 19, in Geneva, crude oil prices declined above 4% after the US

Brent crude oil price plummeted 3.95% to $83.88 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4.68% to $80.91.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded higher on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.51%, while the Topix rallied 2.43%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 4% and Kosdaq rose 2.34%.

The US Dollar declined to a 10-day low as compared to its top peers. The dollar index declined 0.31% to 99.492, the weakest level since June 5.

Advertisement

Stocks To Focus On June 15

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms entered the global top 20 PCT patent applicants in WIPO rankings, with 6,817 patent filings and 1,009 patents granted globally as of March 2026.

NLC India: The company emerged as the preferred bidder for the Govindpur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite Block in Telangana under the Ministry of Mines' strategic mineral auction.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): The board approved a ₹600 crore preferential issue of 77.02 lakh warrants to promoters at ₹779 per warrant and called an EGM on July 9.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company launched Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg in the US, securing 180 days of generic exclusivity for a product with annual US sales of $253.8 million.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company received a ₹112.40 crore LoA from CSIDC for developing a Gems & Jewellery Park in Raipur under the PPP model.