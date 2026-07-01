Stock Market Outlook: How Indian Stock Market Will Trade On July 1?

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat in trade on Wednesday, July 1, following global market cues.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a tepid start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,994 level, nearly 16 points lower from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended losses amid the monthly derivatives expiry, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending below 23,900 level.

The Sensex declined 0.33% to close at 76,478.67, while the Nifty 50 settled 0.34% at 23,865.75.

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Stocks To Watch On July 1

HDFC Bank

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank is set to appoint Jigar Shah as its General Counsel. Shah currently serves as MD and Head of Compliance at the Indian subsidiary of global private equity firm KKR.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it will acquire the retail banking, private banking, and wealth management businesses of Deutsche Bank in India for around Rs 282 crore, marking the German lender's exit from the country's retail banking segment.

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Coal India

The state-run Coal India on Tuesday announced plans to invest nearly Rs 1,900 crore in research and development (R&D) initiatives by FY2030, aimed at boosting mine productivity while lowering emissions.

KPIT Technologies

The company noted it anticipates a weaker-than-expected performance in the first quarter of FY27, while projecting revenue to fall by around 1% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC Life Insurance