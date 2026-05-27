Stock Market Outlook: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On May 27?

The Indian benchmark stock market indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to witness a gap down opening on Wednesday, tracking the geopolitical uncertainty linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, crude oil price movement, and concerns over energy supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Wednesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,195 mark, 5 points lower from the previous close of Nifty futures.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended lower after selling pressure increased in the second half of trade. The Nifty50 closed 0.49% down at 23,913.70, and the Sensex fell 0.63% to 76,009.70.

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On the sectoral front, selling pressure was witnessed in Nifty Consumer Durable, Private Bank and Realty indices. However, selective buying interest emerged in Metal, FMCG and Auto stocks, while other sectors traded with a mixed undertone.

Stocks In Focus On May 27

ONGC

India's largest oil and gas explorer posted a mixed performance in Q4, with revenue increasing 13.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 35,928 crore.

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Coal India

State-led Coal India Limited said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that the centre will divest up to a 2% stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route between May 27 and May 29.

Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry)

Brainbees Solutions reduced its consolidated net loss to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended March, as compared with Rs 77 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 61% decline.

JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre posted a robust performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit jumping 80.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 178 crore. The company's revenue grew 12.4% to Rs 4,223.4 crore, while EBITDA rose 47.9% to Rs 537.1 crore.

Larsen & Toubro