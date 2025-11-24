Updated 24 November 2025 at 08:14 IST
Stock Market This Week: Will Nifty50 Hit 26,500? Experts Decode Key Triggers, Trends & Levels
Global cues, currency volatility, FII selling, and developments around the India–US trade deal will steer markets this week. Experts expect a positive bias driven by large caps but warn of narrow market breadth. Key supports at 25,850 for Nifty and 58,500 for Bank Nifty will be crucial for trend confirmation.
Global markets and early GIFT Nifty cues indicate the domestic indices may open on a positive note this week. The previous trading session, however, closed subdued, Nifty 50 fell 124 points or 0.47% to 26,068, while the Sensex slipped 400 points or 0.47% to end at 85,232.
As investors look ahead, two big questions dominate the week: Can Nifty sustain above 26,000 and move toward 26,500? And will the broader market finally join the rally?
Top experts break down what lies ahead.
How Will the Stock Market React This Week?
According to Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the market witnessed an eventful week dominated by political cues, currency moves, and global weakness.
“The Bihar election results lifted overall sentiment and helped the Nifty 50 push decisively past the 26,000 mark. Yet, beneath this impressive headline milestone, market participation remained narrow,” Shah said.
Puneet Singhania, Director, Master Trust Group, sees resilience driven by domestic flows. “Benchmark indices ended the week on a positive note, with Nifty rising 0.61% and Sensex gaining 0.79%. Sentiment improved on progress in US–India trade discussions and supportive Bihar election results.”
Shah highlights that a few large-cap banking stocks drove the upmove, while persistent FII outflows kept the broader market muted. “Portfolio performance stayed relatively flat, though we anticipate better traction once there is more visibility on the India–US trade agreement,” he added.
Rupee, Global Tech Slump Add Volatility
Currency fluctuations added to the turbulence last week as the rupee slid below 89 due to aggressive short positions.
“This has raised expectations of timely RBI intervention to contain sharp fluctuations,” Shah said.
Globally, the picture was weak:
Nasdaq fell 6%
Bitcoin plunged nearly 35%
While this has softened risk appetite, Shah believes correction in global tech may turn constructive for emerging markets over time.
Key Global & Domestic Triggers to Watch This Week
Experts are tracking these major developments:
Progress on US-proposed 28-point Russia–Ukraine peace plan
Any shift in geopolitical sentiment may influence commodity prices and risk assets.
Japan’s $240 billion stimulus package
Includes measures to stabilise bond yields, likely to impact global currencies and equity flows.
Developments around the India–US trade deal
A major sentiment driver for Indian equities this month.}
Shah cautions these events “will play a crucial role in shaping global risk appetite and near-term market direction.”
Market Breadth: Is the Rally Sustainable?
Despite Nifty trading near life highs, Shah warns that market breadth remains weak.}
“Most of the gains are coming from a few large-cap names, while the broader market, particularly midcaps and smallcaps, continues to correct.”
This creates a crucial question: Is the market truly strong, or are the headline levels hiding underlying weakness?
For a durable bull run, Shah says broader participation is needed. “It will be important to observe whether midcaps and smallcaps find support and begin to align with the larger trend.”
Nifty Technical Outlook: Levels to Watch
Shah outlines a clear technical roadmap for Nifty:
Support: 25,900–25,850
Above 25,850 - Extension toward 26,300 and 26,500
“While the overall setup remains positive, broader market participation will be key for the rally to sustain,” shah added.
Key Levels According to Singhania
Resistance: 26,300
Breakout above - Rally toward 26,550
Support: 25,750–25,800
He believes downside risk remains limited.
Sensex Technical View: Cooling Momentum, Possible Consolidation
The Sensex closed last week at 85,232, up 0.79%. “On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bullish candle with an upper shadow, reflecting firm buying interest but also some selling pressure at higher levels,” Shah said.
Key Highlights:
Trades above all major moving averages
Sensex Levels for the Week
Resistance: 85,800–86,000
Support: 84,700–84,600
“A sustained move above 86,000 could revive bullish strength, while a fall below 84,600 may invite near-term weakness,” Shah added.
Bank Nifty: Outperformer But Showing Signs of Exhaustion
Bank Nifty hit fresh all-time highs for four straight sessions before witnessing profit booking. “Friday’s decline below the 59,000 mark led to the formation of a Shooting Star on the weekly chart,a classic sign that upward momentum may be losing steam,” Shah noted.
Singhania, “He emphasises that PSU banks and private banks led the rally, pushing Bank Nifty to new highs.”
Key Levels for Bank Nifty
Support: 58,600–58,500
Break below 58,500 - decline toward 57,700
Resistance: 59,200–59,400
“Overall, Bank Nifty seems set for a consolidation period before it gears up for its next upward move,” Shah said.
Singhania adds: “Bank Nifty made a fresh all-time high at 59,440 before mild profit booking. The index remains above the 58,500 breakout zone.”
Sectoral Performance: Rally Remains Narrow
According to Shah:
Sectors Showing Strength
IT
Automobiles
Oil & Gas
Sectors Under Pressure
Media
Metals
Realty
CPSE
This reinforces that the rally remains selective.
FIIs Turn Sellers, DIIs Absorb the Shock
Singhania highlights a divergence:
FIIs were net sellers, especially on Friday.
DIIs provided strong counterforce, backed by rising SIP flows.
“Cumulative DII purchases for November have already surpassed October’s buying, absorbing the week’s FII outflows.”
Despite India trading near record highs, global currency and macro concerns are holding FIIs back.
Final Market Outlook This Week
Trend Bias: Positive but cautiously optimistic
What to Watch:
Currency stability
India–US trade deal progress
Global tech recovery
Broader market participation
Expert Consensus:
Large caps to remain strong
Midcaps and smallcaps need confirmation
Bank Nifty may consolidate but remains structurally bullish
DIIs continue to provide strong support
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
