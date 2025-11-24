Stock Market This Week: Will Nifty50 Hit 26,500? Experts Decode Key Triggers, Trends & Levels

Global markets and early GIFT Nifty cues indicate the domestic indices may open on a positive note this week. The previous trading session, however, closed subdued, Nifty 50 fell 124 points or 0.47% to 26,068, while the Sensex slipped 400 points or 0.47% to end at 85,232.



As investors look ahead, two big questions dominate the week: Can Nifty sustain above 26,000 and move toward 26,500? And will the broader market finally join the rally?

Top experts break down what lies ahead.



How Will the Stock Market React This Week?

According to Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the market witnessed an eventful week dominated by political cues, currency moves, and global weakness.



“The Bihar election results lifted overall sentiment and helped the Nifty 50 push decisively past the 26,000 mark. Yet, beneath this impressive headline milestone, market participation remained narrow,” Shah said.

Puneet Singhania, Director, Master Trust Group, sees resilience driven by domestic flows. “Benchmark indices ended the week on a positive note, with Nifty rising 0.61% and Sensex gaining 0.79%. Sentiment improved on progress in US–India trade discussions and supportive Bihar election results.”



Shah highlights that a few large-cap banking stocks drove the upmove, while persistent FII outflows kept the broader market muted. “Portfolio performance stayed relatively flat, though we anticipate better traction once there is more visibility on the India–US trade agreement,” he added.



Rupee, Global Tech Slump Add Volatility

Currency fluctuations added to the turbulence last week as the rupee slid below 89 due to aggressive short positions.



“This has raised expectations of timely RBI intervention to contain sharp fluctuations,” Shah said.

Globally, the picture was weak:

Nasdaq fell 6%

Bitcoin plunged nearly 35%

While this has softened risk appetite, Shah believes correction in global tech may turn constructive for emerging markets over time.



Key Global & Domestic Triggers to Watch This Week

Experts are tracking these major developments:

Progress on US-proposed 28-point Russia–Ukraine peace plan

Any shift in geopolitical sentiment may influence commodity prices and risk assets.

Japan’s $240 billion stimulus package

Includes measures to stabilise bond yields, likely to impact global currencies and equity flows.

Developments around the India–US trade deal

A major sentiment driver for Indian equities this month.}



Shah cautions these events “will play a crucial role in shaping global risk appetite and near-term market direction.”



Market Breadth: Is the Rally Sustainable?

Despite Nifty trading near life highs, Shah warns that market breadth remains weak.



“Most of the gains are coming from a few large-cap names, while the broader market, particularly midcaps and smallcaps, continues to correct.”

This creates a crucial question: Is the market truly strong, or are the headline levels hiding underlying weakness?



For a durable bull run, Shah says broader participation is needed. “It will be important to observe whether midcaps and smallcaps find support and begin to align with the larger trend.”



Nifty Technical Outlook: Levels to Watch

Shah outlines a clear technical roadmap for Nifty:

Support: 25,900–25,850

Above 25,850 - Extension toward 26,300 and 26,500

“While the overall setup remains positive, broader market participation will be key for the rally to sustain,” shah added.

Key Levels According to Singhania

Resistance: 26,300

Breakout above - Rally toward 26,550

Support: 25,750–25,800

He believes downside risk remains limited.



Sensex Technical View: Cooling Momentum, Possible Consolidation

The Sensex closed last week at 85,232, up 0.79%. “On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bullish candle with an upper shadow, reflecting firm buying interest but also some selling pressure at higher levels,” Shah said.



Key Highlights:

Trades above all major moving averages



Sensex Levels for the Week

Resistance: 85,800–86,000

Support: 84,700–84,600

“A sustained move above 86,000 could revive bullish strength, while a fall below 84,600 may invite near-term weakness,” Shah added.



Bank Nifty: Outperformer But Showing Signs of Exhaustion

Bank Nifty hit fresh all-time highs for four straight sessions before witnessing profit booking. “Friday’s decline below the 59,000 mark led to the formation of a Shooting Star on the weekly chart,a classic sign that upward momentum may be losing steam,” Shah noted.

Singhania, “He emphasises that PSU banks and private banks led the rally, pushing Bank Nifty to new highs.”



Key Levels for Bank Nifty

Support: 58,600–58,500

Break below 58,500 - decline toward 57,700

Resistance: 59,200–59,400



“Overall, Bank Nifty seems set for a consolidation period before it gears up for its next upward move,” Shah said.

Singhania adds: “Bank Nifty made a fresh all-time high at 59,440 before mild profit booking. The index remains above the 58,500 breakout zone.”



Sectoral Performance: Rally Remains Narrow

According to Shah:

Sectors Showing Strength

IT

Automobiles

Oil & Gas



Sectors Under Pressure

Media

Metals

Realty

CPSE

This reinforces that the rally remains selective.



FIIs Turn Sellers, DIIs Absorb the Shock

Singhania highlights a divergence:

FIIs were net sellers, especially on Friday.

DIIs provided strong counterforce, backed by rising SIP flows.

“Cumulative DII purchases for November have already surpassed October’s buying, absorbing the week’s FII outflows.”



Despite India trading near record highs, global currency and macro concerns are holding FIIs back.



Final Market Outlook This Week

Trend Bias: Positive but cautiously optimistic

What to Watch:

Currency stability

India–US trade deal progress

Global tech recovery

Broader market participation



Expert Consensus:

Large caps to remain strong

Midcaps and smallcaps need confirmation

Bank Nifty may consolidate but remains structurally bullish

DIIs continue to provide strong support