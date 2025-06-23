Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Crashes As Iran-Israel Tensions, Oil Spike Rattle Investors – What Should You Do?



IT Stocks Lead the Fall

Among the hardest-hit sectors were information technology and tech services. Stocks like Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and TCS were among the top losers on the Nifty index. Shriram Finance also saw significant declines.



Market participants attributed the sell-off in IT to concerns over global economic slowdown and risk-off sentiment due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Crude Oil Spike Raises Inflation Worries

The geopolitical tension between the US and Iran escalated after the US joined Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. This sparked a rally in crude oil prices, which surged to a five-month high, raising concerns over global energy supplies.



Energy stocks, however, saw some support. Nestle, ONGC, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance were among the gainers on the Nifty.



Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said: “As the US has got involved in this Iran-Israel conflict directly by attacking three nuclear sites, it has raised concerns of a wider Middle East conflict. There are fears that crude prices could spiral higher as Iran is contemplating blocking the Strait of Hormuz… this could lead to a big spike in oil prices and wider ramifications for the global economy, potentially fueling inflation and derailing growth.”



Key Levels To Watch Today



She added that 24,800 remains a critical support for the Nifty and if it holds, we could see a revival in markets. However If that level is breached, we could see a further wave of selling in the market.”



Traders on Edge, Investors Cautious

Veteran market expert Ajay Bagga also weighed in on the volatility: “Regime change will not be easy, especially via an air war with no boots on the ground. If regime change remains the endgame, then we continue with these volatile markets. Otherwise, expect a détente soon, maybe within this week.”