'Supplies Do Not Come Through Hormuz Now': Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Assures Fuel Security As Oil Prices Surge Amid US Strikes On Iran

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday assured citizens that India’s energy security remains intact despite escalating tensions in the Middle East following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Puri wrote, “We have been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East since the past two weeks. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we have diversified our supplies in the past few years and a large volume of our supplies do not come through the Strait of Hormuz now.”





India’s Diversification Strategy Proves Crucial

The Strait of Hormuz—responsible for transporting nearly a fifth of global oil—has emerged as a potential flashpoint, especially as fears mount over Iran's possible retaliation against critical energy infrastructure.

However, Puri emphasized that “Our Oil Marketing Companies have supplies of several weeks and continue to receive energy supplies from several routes. We will take all necessary steps to ensure stability of supplies of fuel to our citizens.”



India has strategically increased its crude procurement from non-Gulf countries in recent years, reducing reliance on Middle Eastern chokepoints and enhancing resilience to geopolitical shocks.



Oil Prices Soar on Fears of Broader Conflict

On Monday morning (June 23), oil prices surged:

Brent crude rose by $1.80 or 2.34% to $78.81 per barrel, briefly jumping 5.7% past $81 before settling.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.76 or 2.38% to reach $75.60 per barrel.

This marks the highest crude prices since January, with analysts warning of further spikes if Iran disrupts oilfields, terminals, or shipping lanes.