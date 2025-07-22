Stock Market Today: Can Nifty50 Break 25,230? Key Levels to Watch Before You Trade

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on July 21, buoyed by strong earnings and technical rebounds. The Sensex rose 442.61 points or 0.54% to 82,200.34, while the Nifty 50 gained 122.30 points or 0.49% to end at 25,090.70—just shy of the psychologically significant 25,100 mark.



According to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities: “The benchmark Nifty index found support near the crucial demand zone of 24,900–24,870, which aligns with the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its recent upswing from 24,473 to 25,669. Post this technical cushion, the index staged a sharp recovery and closed the session on a positive note.”



Nifty Prediction: Key Levels to Watch

Shah notes that the 24,980–24,950 zone will now act as immediate support. On the upside, the 25,200–25,230 zone is a crucial resistance. A sustained move above 25,230 may trigger a fresh rally toward 25,350.



Bank Nifty Outlook: Bulls in Control

Bank Nifty outperformed with a 1.19% gain, driven by index heavyweights ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Shah observes:

“Going ahead, the zone of 56,600–56,500 will act as immediate support, while 57,100–57,200 is a critical hurdle. A sustained breakout above 57,200 could extend the rally to 57,600.”