Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Perform On July 14?

Stock Market Today: The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to witness a gap down opening on Tuesday, July 14, following weak global market cues, as the US-Iran war continues to raise risk sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a lower opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,044 level, a discount of nearly 199 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Monday, the Indian stock market indices ended marginally in green amid high volatility, with the benchmark Nifty 50 holding above 24,200 level.

The Senses rose 0.06% to close at 77,616.40, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.02% higher at 24,211.00.

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Global Markets

US – Equity indices ended lower Monday as rising tensions with Iran weighed on investor sentiment. US President Donald Trump's decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz pushed global oil prices sharply higher.



Asia – Markets opened lower Tuesday after the US reinstated the blockade on Iran. US President Donald Trump has proposed charging 20% fee on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Stock Market Outlook

Equity indices are expected to open lower Tuesday as crude oil prices climbed over $80 a barrel after US President Donald Trump came up with a new threat of imposing shipping fees in the Strait of Hormuz.