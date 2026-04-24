Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On April 24?

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Friday, following mixed global market cues, despite soaring crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also signals a positive start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Indian benchmark stock market indices is expected to open in green on Friday's trading session, tracking mixed global market trigger, however, tensions in the US-Iran war and crude oil prices kept soaring. The trends in Gift Nifty also signalled a positive start for Indian stock market bourses.

The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,263 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Globally, Asian market traded mixed, but the benchmark bourses on Wall Street ended lower, falling from record high levels.

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Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump noted that the US has full control over its blockade of measures against Iran, calling them effective.

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Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices rose over military tensions in the Middle East. While Brent crude futures surged 1.17% to $106.3 a barrel, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rallied 1.12% to $96.92.

Gold Rate Today

The yellow metal prices remained steady however experts indicated that they were on track for a decline over soaring oil prices, which had renewed inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates. Spot gold price rose 0.1% at $4,697 per ounce. The metal is down 2.6% so far this week after a four-week winning run, according to a Reuters report. The US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,712.50. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $75.36 per ounce.

Nifty 50 Outlook Today

The Nifty 50 is currently positioned at 24,173, with immediate resistance levels placed at 24,273, 24,314, and 24,381, while key supports are seen at 24,139, 24,108, and 24,031 based on pivot points. Technically, the index formed a bearish candle with a pronounced upper shadow on the daily chart following a gap-down opening, and notably, this gap remained unfilled through the session—an indication of sustained selling pressure at higher levels. This development hints at a potential short-term reversal after the recent sharp upswing witnessed over the past couple of weeks.

Additionally, the index has slipped below its 50-day EMA, though it continues to hold above the 10- and 20-day EMAs, suggesting a fragile undertone. Momentum indicators further reinforce caution: the RSI is nearing a bearish crossover, while the MACD, although still above its signal and zero lines, shows diminishing bullish strength as reflected in the fading histogram bars. Collectively, these signals point toward weakening momentum and advocate a cautious near-term outlook

Sensex Outlook

The BSE Sensex is expected to trade within a sideways to bearish range between 77,800 and 79,200, with immediate support placed at 77,800–78,000 and resistance seen around 79,000–79,200, making these levels crucial for directional cues. In the previous session dated 22nd April 2026, the index witnessed a sharp decline, closing at 78,516, down by 756.84 points, as weak global signals and escalating geopolitical concerns weighed heavily on sentiment. The market opened on a subdued note and remained under persistent selling pressure throughout the day, reflecting distribution at higher levels. The decline was predominantly led by IT stocks, which acted as key laggards following weak earnings, while sectors like FMCG, Energy, and Defence displayed relative resilience, offering limited support. Additionally, continued FII outflows and cautious global undertones, particularly linked to US-Iran developments, further dampened sentiment, although broader markets showed some resilience, hinting at selective buying interest.

Stocks In Focus Today

Dabur India: The FMCG major has appointed Herjit S. Bhalla as the new Chief Executive Officer for its India Business.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The airline received a warning letter from the DGCA concerning airfares charged during December, advising caution and adherence to government orders. The DGCA noted that the company has already completed corrective measures, including processing refunds.

Infosys: IT major reported a revenue up 2% at Rs 46,402 crore as against Rs 45,479 crore. EBIT up 2.8% at Rs 9,743 crore versus Rs 9,479 crore. EBIT margin up 20 bps at 21.0% versus 20.8%. Net profit up 27.8% at Rs 8,501 crore versus Rs 6,654 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 25 per share. The company provided an FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1.5-3.5% in CC terms and an operating margin guidance of 20-22%.