Stock Market Today: How Will Nifty 50, Sensex Trade On May 5?

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Indian stock market indices are expected to open gap down on Tuesday, May 5, after weakness in global markets, as uncertainty in the US-Iran war has escalated. The trends on Gift Nifty are also signalling that Sensex and Nifty 50 will open in red today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, lower by 131 points from Nifty futures last close.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,075 level, a discount of nearly 131 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in red, and the US stock market also declined overnight, with the S&P 500 declining from record highs.

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This comes in the backdrop of the Middle East crisis linked tensions placing the ceasefire on the edge of a fallout. The recent exchange of fire has further triggered the region into uncertainty, while prompting the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

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Crude Oil Prices

The rates of crude oil have risen ^% in the last session. Meanwhile, the Brent oil futures for July fell 0.95% to $113.35 per barrel, after settling up 5.8% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 1.95% to $104.34, after gaining 4.4% in the previous session.

Gold Rate Today