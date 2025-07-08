Stock Market Today: Nifty50, BSE Sensex Flat Amid Trump Tariffs - What Investors Should Watch Next

Indian equity benchmarks opened Tuesday on a muted note, mirroring global caution after US President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping new set of tariffs targeting 14 countries.

The BSE Sensex was up 0.03% at 83,465 points, and the Nifty 50 inched 0.01% higher to 25,463 points in early trade.

Among the top gainers in morning trade were Kotak Mahindra Bank, BEL, Tata Motors, NTPC, and Asian Paints, while Titan, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Trent, and Reliance were the notable laggards.

Key Levels to watch today

According to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities, the market is at a critical technical juncture.



“Going ahead, the zone of 25,350–25,300 will act as the immediate support. A breach below 25,300 could trigger further downside toward 25,180. On the upside, the 25,550–25,580 zone will act as near-term resistance. A sustained move above 25,580 may lead to a sharp rally toward 25,700, and further to 25,850 in the short term.”



Shah added that for the Sensex, 83,600–83,700 will be an immediate hurdle, while 82,800–82,900 will offer strong support.



Sector Watch

Technically, the Nifty Consumer Durable, Healthcare, Pharma, Oil & Gas, and Infrastructure sectors are likely to outperform in the short term, Shah added.



Wall Street Slumps as Trump Reignites Trade War

Overnight, Wall Street’s major indices closed sharply lower, following Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on imports from key U.S. trading partners, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan. The tariffs are set to take effect on August 1 and may extend to other countries, including Laos and Myanmar.

Dow Jones fell 422.17 points (0.94%) to 44,406.36

S&P 500 dropped 49.37 points (0.79%) to 6,229.98

Nasdaq Composite slid 188.59 points (0.91%) to 20,412.52

Adding to the market turbulence, Tesla shares skidded 6.8%, their worst single-day performance since June 5, after CEO Elon Musk announced his new political outfit, the “America Party.” This escalation in political tension between Musk and Trump spooked tech investors and dragged the sector lower.



“On Monday, all three major U.S. indices closed in the red. The initial weakness on Wall Street was driven by profit-taking after a strong rally in recent sessions,” said Shah. “Sentiment took a further hit in the afternoon after Donald Trump announced fresh 25% tariffs… triggering a new wave of selling pressure.”



Key Technical Levels for S&P 500:

Resistance: 6,270–6,290

Support: 6,200–6,180

Asia-Pacific Markets Swing as Tariff Jitters Spread

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed the impact of Trump’s renewed tariff offensive on global trade flows. Goods exported from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Tunisia will now face a 25% tariff, while Laos and Myanmar will face a 40% duty, according to documents posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform.



Read More - Wall Street Tumbles Nearly 1% As Trump Slaps Tariffs On 14 Nations



Some Asia-Pacific countries were hit with even higher duties:

Indonesia: 32% excise duty

Bangladesh: 35%

Cambodia & Thailand: 36%

Despite the tariff shock, most Asian markets remained resilient:

Japan’s Nikkei 225: +0.3%

Topix Index: +0.14%

South Korea’s Kospi: +1.19%

Kosdaq: +0.36%

China’s CSI 300: +0.74%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: +0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: -0.13% ahead of a key rate decision

In Australia, investors were cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.6%.



Commodities & Currency Check

Brent Crude: Rose 1.42%, though the broader trend remains sideways.



Key Resistance: $68.50–$68.70 (200-day EMA)

Key Support: $67.00–$67.30



U.S. Dollar Index (DXY): Continued its pullback rally.

Resistance: 97.60–97.80 (20-day EMA)

Support: 97.00–96.80