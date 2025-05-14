Stock Market Today: Relief Rally On The Cards – Will NSE Nifty50 & BSE Sensex Rebound After Tuesday’s Fall?

Stock Market Today Prediction: Indian benchmark indices witnessed a volatile start to the week, with a massive rally on Monday followed by sharp profit booking on Tuesday. Ahead of market opening on Wednesday, May 14, early indications point to a positive start, with, the Gift Nifty is trading at 24,730, up by 94.0 points, or +0.38% as of 8:35 AM.



On Tuesday, May 13, the Nifty50 closed at 24,578.35, down 346.35 points or 1.39%, while the BSE Sensex plunged 1,281.68 points or 1.55% to settle at 81,148.22.



This sharp correction came right after Monday’s euphoric rally on May 12 when the Sensex soared 2,975 points (3.74%) to an all-time high of 82,429.90 and Nifty gained 865.90 points (3.61%) to end at 24,873.90—marking the biggest single-day jump for both indices since February 1, 2021.

Global Relief Rally Boosts Sentiment, But Risks Linger

Market expert Ajay Bagga attributed the global rebound to positive cues from the US, stating, "US CPI came in lower than expected, as the tariff impact was not seen yet in the US economy due to inventory destocking. US stocks have wiped out their losses so far this year, as Tuesday’s lower-than-expected inflation figures added fuel to a rally sparked by President Donald Trump’s deal with China to cut tariffs."



He added that despite underlying risks, investors are riding the relief rally: "Trump’s tour of the Middle East and massive investment announcements by the Saudis in the US are masking underlying trouble in global automakers and elsewhere. The unravelling of tariffs by the US, including with China, has truly astounded the markets."



Bagga emphasised that a more stable outlook may now prevail: "The big message is that the adults in the Trump administration seem to be dominant once more and hence the end results should be more tempered and conducive for economic growth and risk-on sentiment."



Technical View: Nifty Support at 24,450; Resistance at 24,760

According to Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Tuesday’s correction was technical in nature following Monday’s euphoric rally.

"After recording its biggest single-day gain in four years on Monday, the benchmark index Nifty failed to hold on to higher levels on Tuesday and came under profit booking. The index eventually slipped below the 24,600 mark, ending the session with a loss of 1.39%," Shah said.



He added that on the daily chart, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle with a prominent upper shadow—signaling selling pressure at higher levels.

Support Levels: 24,470–24,450 (Immediate); 24,300 (Crucial next support)

Resistance Levels: 24,740–24,760 (Crucial hurdle on the upside)



Sensex Range: 80,500–81,700 in Focus

On the BSE front, Shah noted that the Sensex too saw profit booking after touching a high of 82,573 on Monday.



"The benchmark index, Sensex, also witnessed profit booking after marking the high of 82,573 and ended the session with a loss of 1.55%."



Support Levels: 80,600–80,500

Resistance Levels: 81,600–81,700

Volatility Eases; India VIX Hovers Near 20-Day EMA



The volatility index, India VIX, slipped over 1% on Tuesday. According to Shah, "Currently, it is oscillating near its 20-day EMA level. Going ahead, the zone of 19.70–20 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index, while 17.20–17 will act as crucial support."1



Sectoral Outlook: Defence, PSU Banks & Metals May Outperform

Despite the market-wide correction, several sectors are showing bullish trends. Shah noted, "Nifty India Defence gave a consolidation breakout on Tuesday. Currently, all the moving averages and momentum-based indicators are suggesting further bullish momentum."



Other sectors likely to outperform in the near term include:

Nifty PSU Bank

Financial Services

Metal

Automobile

Capital Markets



