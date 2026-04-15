Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open In Green After Oil Prices Fall On US-Iran Talk Hopes
The Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to ring in green on Wednesday's trading session, amid investors hopes pinned over a second round of talks between the US and Iran to stop the West Asia conflict.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to ring in green on Wednesday's trading session, amid investors hopes pinned over a second round of talks between the US and Iran to stop the West Asia conflict.
On Monday, the bourses witnessed a gap down opening after the US-Iran talks in Islamabad failed to deliver a positive outcome. The Sensex crashed 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 207.95 points, or 0.86%, lower at 23,842.65. The stock market on Tuesday remained closed on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
Meanwhile, the trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,229 level, a premium of approximately 370 points from the Nifty futures’ last close.
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