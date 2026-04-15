Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open In Green After Oil Prices Fall On US-Iran Talk Hopes

The Indian benchmark stock market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to ring in green on Wednesday's trading session, amid investors hopes pinned over a second round of talks between the US and Iran to stop the West Asia conflict.

On Monday, the bourses witnessed a gap down opening after the US-Iran talks in Islamabad failed to deliver a positive outcome. The Sensex crashed 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to close at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 207.95 points, or 0.86%, lower at 23,842.65. The stock market on Tuesday remained closed on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,229 level, a premium of approximately 370 points from the Nifty futures’ last close.

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From ICICI Prudential AMC To HAL: Stock In Focus Today

Hindustan Zinc emerges as the successful bidder for a potash and halite block in Rajasthan, with a total area of 1,841.2 hectares

ICICI Prudential AMC reports a 10.4% year-on-year rise in March quarter profit, helped by robust domestic inflows

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Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC's) board has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, entitling shareholders to one additional share for every share held as of the yet-to-be-announced record date. This marks the company’s first bonus issue since its listing.