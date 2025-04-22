Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Opens Flat After Monday’s Market Party – Here’s Why

The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,185.40, up 59.85 points or 0.25%, while the BSE Sensex began the day at 79,728.39, gaining 319.89 points or 0.40%. | Image: Republic

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian stock markets opened flat on Tuesday, taking a breather after a strong rally on Monday that saw benchmark indices hit fresh highs. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,185.40, up 59.85 points or 0.25%, while the BSE Sensex began the day at 79,728.39, gaining 319.89 points or 0.40%.

Analysts say the muted opening reflects cautious sentiment among investors, especially after five straight sessions of gains. While domestic fundamentals remain strong, global uncertainties are weighing on the market mood.

Global Cues from Asian and European Markets

Markets worldwide are jittery following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Monday, where key indices dropped around 2.5%. This was driven by concerns over the independence of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as political pressure mounts on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. The resulting fall in U.S. bond yields and the dollar has made investors wary.

Asian markets also struggled to find clear direction. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3%, and broader Asia-Pacific shares dipped 0.2%. However, limited losses in Asia hint that global investors may be rotating funds into Asian equities, including India’s, due to relatively better economic prospects.

Indian Markets Outlook

Back home, optimism continues over India’s economic resilience and improving Indo-U.S. relations. Monday’s rally, where the Sensex surged over 850 points and the Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark, pushed the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies back above the $5 trillion mark after three months.

“After such a strong rally, it’s natural for the market to take a pause,” said a market analyst. “Global headwinds like uncertainty around U.S. interest rates and trade tensions are making investors a bit cautious today.”

Global Earnings, Gold and Oil Prices

In other markets, gold prices hit fresh highs above $3,343 an ounce as investors sought safe-haven assets, while oil prices bounced slightly after recent declines due to slowdown concerns and possible increased OPEC supply.