Updated 29 October 2025 at 09:42 IST
Stock Market Today: Sensex Rallies 0.03%, Nifty50 Surges 0.18% Amid US Fed Rate Cut Expectations
The Indian stock market benchmark bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher in trade on Wednesday, October 29, amid a rally in Asian markets led by Japan's Nikkei ahead of US Federal Reserve rate cut expected to be announced today.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The Indian stock market benchmark bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher in trade on Wednesday, October 29, amid a rally in Asian markets led by Japan's Nikkei ahead of the US Federal Reserve rate cut expected to be announced today.
The BSE Sensex rallied 0.03% to hit 84654.40, Nifty50 rose 0.18% to 25982, while Nifty Midcap 100 increased 0.12% to 59839.60 and Nifty Bank surged 0.18% to 58316.30.
Gift Nifty on Wednesday was trading around 26,136 level, signaling a premium of nearly 46 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The three major US stock market indices also closed in green with Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.34% to 47,706.37, S&P 500 closing at 0.23%, to 6,890.89, and the Nasdaq Composite ending at 0.8%, higher at 23,827.49.
Advertisement
Nvidia share price rallied 5%, Microsoft shares gained 2%, Tesla share price rose 1.8%, while United Parcel Service shares rallied 8%.
Advertisement
Continuing the rally on Wall Street, Asian markets traded higher led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a lifetime high level.
Nikkei rallied 1.1%, while Topix rose 0.03%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.17%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.25%. Hong Kong markets are closed for holidays.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market declined on profit booking, with the benchmark Nifty50 holding above 25,900 level. The Sensex declined 0.18% to close at 84,628.16, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.11%, lower at 25,936.20.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released its industrial production data, posting a steady growth of 4% in September, as a result of 4.8% growth in the manufacturing sector.
As of 9:39, the Sesnex was trading 0.08% higher at 84,695.00, and Nifty50 was 25,972.30, higher 0.11%.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 29 October 2025 at 09:29 IST