Stock Market Today: Will Nifty Break 25,630 Today? Key Levels To Watch Before You Trade

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower after a range-bound session. The NSE Nifty 50 slipped 25 points to settle at 25,542, while the BSE Sensex declined 91 points to 83,697. The day was marked by muted price action, with the Nifty swinging within a 91-point intraday range, its narrowest since June 9.



At 8:28 AM on Wednesday, GIFT Nifty was seen trading at 25,687, up 5.50 points or 0.02%, indicating a flat-to-positive start for Indian equities.

Expert View: Markets in Consolidation, Watch These Key Levels

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities, said, “On Tuesday, the benchmark Nifty index witnessed a lacklustre trading session, moving within a narrow range of just 91 points — its tightest intraday range since June 09. This subdued price action reflects a phase of consolidation and hesitation among market participants.”

Key Levels To Watch Today

Shah emphasised that the Nifty is currently in a consolidation zone.

Immediate support lies in the 25,380–25,350 range.

A breakdown below 25,350 could drag the index down to 25,200.

On the upside, 25,600–25,630 will act as immediate resistance.

“Any sustainable move above 25,630 will lead to a resumption of its northward journey, and in that case, the index is likely to test 25,800 followed by 25,950 in the short term,” Shah added.



Bank Nifty Outlook: Bullish Bias Intact

The Bank Nifty witnessed a mild recovery on Tuesday after touching a low of 57,150. It ended the session up 0.26% at 57,459.

“The major trend of the index remains bullish as it is trading near its all-time high levels,” Shah noted.



Key levels to watch:

Support: 57,200–57,100

Resistance: 57,800, followed by 58,200

“As long as the index is trading above 57,100, bullish momentum is likely to continue,” Shah said.



Sensex Sees Narrowest Range in Recent Period

Commenting on the BSE Sensex, Shah said, “On the weekly expiry day, the benchmark index Sensex traded in a narrow range of 302 points, which was the lowest daily range in the recent period.”



Going forward:

Resistance: 83,900–84,000

Support: 83,200–83,100

FII-DII Data: FIIs Pull Out, DIIs Step In

In the cash market on Tuesday:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,970.14 crore

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers worth Rs 771.08 crore



Wall Street Mixed: Dow Surges, Nasdaq Slips

Overnight, US markets ended on a mixed note following a strong rally in previous sessions.

Dow Jones climbed 400.17 points (0.91%) to 44,494.94, reaching a four-month high

S&P 500 dipped 0.11% to 6,198.01

Nasdaq Composite fell 0.82% to 20,202.89

“The S&P 500 trades at record highs, and all key moving averages and momentum indicators are pointing towards continued bullish strength. The index looks set to maintain its upward march toward the 6,280 mark, while the 6,160–6,140 zone will act as crucial support,” Shah said.



Brent Crude: Bearish Bias Continues

On commodities, Shah noted that Brent Crude has continued to trade within a tight band of $67.84–$65.87 for the past five sessions.

