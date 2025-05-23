Stock Market Today: Will Nifty50 And BSE Sensex Rebound After Volatile Week? Key Levels To Watch





"On the weekly expiry day, the benchmark index Nifty opened with a downside gap and extended its decline in early trade. However, it found support near its crucial 20-day EMA and staged a sharp recovery of nearly 150 points," said Sudeep Shah, Deputy VP and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.



Nifty eventually closed at 24,609, down 0.82%, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart with a prominent lower shadow — a sign of buying interest near its moving average support.



Key Technical Levels to Watch

According to Shah, the 24,500–24,480 range will act as immediate support. A breach below this could push the index toward the next support at 24,350–24,330.



On the flip side, resistance is expected in the 24,720–24,750 zone. Sustained movement above 24,750 may pave the way for a short-term rally towards 24,880.



Meanwhile, Sensex mirrored this pattern, rebounding after testing its 20-day EMA. Shah noted, “The zone of 80,600–80,500 will act as immediate support for the index. On the upside, 81,300–81,400 will be a crucial hurdle.”



India VIX, the volatility index, declined by 1.65% to close at 17.25. Shah stated, “It is currently oscillating near the 20 and 50-day EMA levels. The 18–18.20 zone will act as a hurdle, while 16.80–16.50 is a key support.”



From the derivatives perspective, May futures dipped by 0.72%, while combined Open Interest across all series surged 1.74%.



FIIs vs DIIs Activity

In the cash segment on Thursday:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5,045.36 crore

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,715 crore



Shah noted, “FIIs’ long-short ratio for index futures is at 31.94, with net selling of 17,720 index futures.”



Sectoral Outlook: Winners and Losers

Sectors showing strength and likely to outperform in the short term include:

Nifty India Defence

CPSE

PSE

Metal

PSU Bank

Realty



On the contrary, Nifty FMCG broke below its 200-day EMA, which could lead to short-term underperformance, as per Shah.



U.S. Market Cues: Mixed Signals as Deficit Concerns Mount

U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday amid fears of rising interest rates and a ballooning deficit.

The Dow Jones slipped 1.35 points to 41,859.09

The S&P 500 declined by 0.04% to 5,842.01

The Nasdaq rose by 0.28% to 18,925.73



“All three major U.S. indices traded mostly higher for much of the session but lost momentum late in the day,” Shah said. “The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield initially surged to a three-month high but retreated, briefly boosting sentiment.”



The daily RSI of the S&P 500 is currently flat, indicating consolidation. Shah expects the 5,900–5,920 zone to be a key resistance, while 5,800–5,820 could offer immediate support.



Global Commodities and Currency Trends

Brent Crude declined for the second straight session, trading below its 20-day EMA. Resistance lies at $65–65.20, and support at $63–62.80.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.21% on Thursday, with resistance at 100.30–100.40 and support at 99.20–99.00.



Asian Market Round-Up

Asia-Pacific markets mostly advanced on Friday, tracking a slew of regional economic data:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.04%

Topix added 0.89%

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.36%; Kosdaq dipped 0.34%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.33%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s CSI 300 were flat at open

Japan’s core inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, driven in part by soaring rice prices. This may influence the Bank of Japan’s stance on interest rates.



Investors are also watching for:

South Korea’s April PPI data

New Zealand’s Q1 retail sales

Singapore’s April inflation figures

Taiwan’s industrial output report



Trading Outlook for the Day

Despite Thursday’s weakness, Friday’s trade is likely to start on a positive note. GIFT Nifty and supportive technical cues hint at early gains, though volatility may persist amid global uncertainties.



