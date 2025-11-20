Stock Market Update: Nifty 50 To Hit Lifetime High?

As the Nifty 50 index peaks a 52-week high, investors are keenly watching to see if it will also achieve its all-time high.

Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, the Indian equity benchmark indices, opened in green on Thursday. While Nifty50 was near 26,100, BSE Sensex was up over 150 points.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The upward tarjectory was also buoyed by positive expecations on first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement.

The deal is expected to resolve the issue of 50% US tariffs imposed on India and maximise exposure for US firms to Indian markets.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 3.4% to reclaim the 50,000 level, while the Topix index surged 1.67%. South Korea’s Kospi index witnessed an uptick 2.23%, and the Kosdaq rose 1.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a slightly lower opening.

Meanwhile, the Gift Nifty was hovering around 26,145 level, a premium of nearly 74 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.