sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ JD Vance's India Visit | India Talks Tough | Global Pressure Mounts On Pak | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd 2025, 08:32 IST

Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, LTIMindtree & More In Focus Today

Major companies like LTIMindtree, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to report their Q4 earnings

Reported by: Anubhav Maurya
Follow: Google News Icon
Stocks To Watch Today: RIL, BHEL, SAIL, Godrej Properties, Glenmark Pharma & More - List
Stocks To Watch Today: RIL, BHEL, SAIL, Godrej Properties, Glenmark Pharma & More - List | Image: Republic

Stocks To Watch on April 23, 2025: A mix of corporate announcements, quarterly earnings, and deal updates are set to drive stock market action today.

Major companies like LTIMindtree, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to report their Q4 earnings, while firms like Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank are in the spotlight for key business developments.

Here's a quick look at the top stocks to watch.

  • Bharti Airtel: Bharti Hexacom will buy 400 MHz 26 GHz spectrum from Adani Data Networks.
  • Gensol Engineering: Owes Rs 307 crore to PFC from a sanctioned loan, with recovery in progress.
  • IndusInd Bank: Internal audit underway on microfinance portfolio with EY’s support.
  • Infosys: Set up a new energy consulting subsidiary.
  • Bank of India: Plans to raise funds via bonds by the month-end.
  • Aditya Birla Capital: Got IRDAI approval to act as a corporate insurance agent.
  • RBL Bank: British International Investment sold Rs 430 crore worth of shares, fully exiting.
  • Ashoka Buildcon: Won a Rs 569 crore project from Central Railway.
  • Balrampur Chini Mills: Crushed 99.16 lakh MT sugarcane for the 2024–25 season.
  • Suven Pharma: Approved to raise foreign investment above 74%.
  • LTIMindtree: Will report Q4 earnings today.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: Q4 results expected today.
  • Tata Consumer Products: To announce Q4 numbers today.
  • HCLTech: Q4 revenue up 1.2%, profit down 6.2%, margin at 17.99%.
  • AU Small Finance Bank: Net profit rose 36% YoY to Rs 504 crore, provisions surged.

Also Read: Q4 Results Today: LTIMindtree, Bajaj HFL, Rallis, Tata Consumer Products Among 28 Firms Set To Report Q4 Earnings Today

  • Havells India: Q4 profit up 16% to Rs 518 crore, revenue grew 20%, dividend of Rs 6.
  • Waaree Energies: Net profit jumped 34% to Rs 619 crore with strong margin growth.
  • Huhtamaki India: Revenue and profit flat at Rs 610 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively.
  • Delta Corp: Posted Rs 165 crore profit boosted by a one-time gain.
  • Tata Communications: Net profit surged 341% to Rs 1,040 crore, declared a Rs 25 dividend.
  • Cyient DLM: Revenue rose 18%, net profit up 37% to Rs 31 crore.
  • M&M Financial: Profit fell 32% to Rs 457 crore, announced Rs 6.5 crore dividend.
  • Vardhman Special Steels: Net profit dropped 40% to Rs 19.7 crore due to lower margins.

Published April 23rd 2025, 08:30 IST