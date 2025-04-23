Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, LTIMindtree & More In Focus Today

Updated April 23rd 2025, 08:32 IST
Stocks To Watch on April 23, 2025: A mix of corporate announcements, quarterly earnings, and deal updates are set to drive stock market action today.
Major companies like LTIMindtree, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Tata Consumer Products are scheduled to report their Q4 earnings, while firms like Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank are in the spotlight for key business developments.
Here's a quick look at the top stocks to watch.
