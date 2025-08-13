Stocks to Watch On August 13: Nazara Technologies, NSDL, Honasa Consumer, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Motilal Oswal & More In Focus

Know which stocks to watch out for from key sectors expected to witness a bullish momentum. | Image: Freepix

Indian equities closed lower on August 12 after a volatile session, with banking heavyweights dragging indices. The Sensex ended down 368 points at 80,235, while the Nifty slipped 98 points to 24,487.



As the trading week reaches its mid-point, multiple corporate earnings and deal announcements could spark sector-specific action today.



Stocks To Watch Today

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced the acquisition of 7.54 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares of Zepto (formerly Kiranakart Technologies) for ₹400 crore.

NSDL

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) reported a 15% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹89.62 crore for Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, fell 8% YoY to ₹312 crore. This marks NSDL’s first earnings report since its August 6 market debut.

Nazara Technologies

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies posted a 54.2% YoY jump in profit to ₹36.4 crore, while revenue nearly doubled to ₹498.8 crore from ₹250.1 crore.

In a boost for shareholders, the board approved:

A stock split: 1 equity share of face value ₹4 each into 2 shares of face value ₹2.

A 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares.

Honasa Consumer

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reported a 2.6% rise in net profit to ₹41.3 crore for Q1 FY26, with revenue up 7.4% to ₹595.3 crore. The personal care brand continues to expand both online and offline distribution.



NMDC

Consolidated net profit rose 32.7% QoQ to ₹1,969 crore, but slipped 1% YoY. Revenue fell 3.8% QoQ to ₹6,739 crore. EBITDA margins improved to 36.8% from 29.3% last quarter.

Jindal Steel

Net profit climbed 11.9% YoY to ₹1,496 crore, but revenue dropped 9.7% YoY to ₹12,294 crore, slightly missing analyst estimates.



Suzlon Energy

Net profit rose 7.3% YoY to ₹324.32 crore, with total income surging to ₹3,165.19 crore from ₹2,044.35 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹599 crore from ₹370 crore.

HAL

State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) posted a 3.7% YoY fall in net profit to ₹1,383.77 crore, despite a 10.8% rise in revenue to ₹4,819.01 crore. Total income stood at ₹5,566.10 crore, up 9.5% YoY.

Vodafone Idea’s Renewable Energy Move

Vodafone Idea will acquire a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for ₹1.56 crore over six months. The deal, approved by its board and audit committee, aims to secure captive renewable power supply for the telecom operator.



Earnings to Watch Today

Key companies set to announce Q1 FY26 results on August 13 include:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

CSB Bank

United Spirits

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Engineers India

Firstcry (Brainbees Solutions)

Godrej Industries

Hindustan Copper

IRCTC

Jubilant FoodWorks

Kalpataru

Muthoot Finance

Nuvama Wealth Management

Pfizer

Samhi Hotel

Vishal Mega Mart, among others.