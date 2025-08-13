Stocks to Watch On August 13: Nazara Technologies, NSDL, Honasa Consumer, Jindal Steel, Suzlon Energy, Motilal Oswal & More In Focus

Updated 13 August 2025 at 07:53 IST
Indian equities closed lower on August 12 after a volatile session, with banking heavyweights dragging indices. The Sensex ended down 368 points at 80,235, while the Nifty slipped 98 points to 24,487.
As the trading week reaches its mid-point, multiple corporate earnings and deal announcements could spark sector-specific action today.
Stocks To Watch Today
Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced the acquisition of 7.54 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares of Zepto (formerly Kiranakart Technologies) for ₹400 crore.
NSDL
National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) reported a 15% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹89.62 crore for Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, fell 8% YoY to ₹312 crore. This marks NSDL’s first earnings report since its August 6 market debut.
Nazara Technologies
Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies posted a 54.2% YoY jump in profit to ₹36.4 crore, while revenue nearly doubled to ₹498.8 crore from ₹250.1 crore.
In a boost for shareholders, the board approved:
A stock split: 1 equity share of face value ₹4 each into 2 shares of face value ₹2.
A 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares.
Honasa Consumer
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer reported a 2.6% rise in net profit to ₹41.3 crore for Q1 FY26, with revenue up 7.4% to ₹595.3 crore. The personal care brand continues to expand both online and offline distribution.
NMDC
Consolidated net profit rose 32.7% QoQ to ₹1,969 crore, but slipped 1% YoY. Revenue fell 3.8% QoQ to ₹6,739 crore. EBITDA margins improved to 36.8% from 29.3% last quarter.
Jindal Steel
Net profit climbed 11.9% YoY to ₹1,496 crore, but revenue dropped 9.7% YoY to ₹12,294 crore, slightly missing analyst estimates.
Suzlon Energy
Net profit rose 7.3% YoY to ₹324.32 crore, with total income surging to ₹3,165.19 crore from ₹2,044.35 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹599 crore from ₹370 crore.
HAL
State-run defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) posted a 3.7% YoY fall in net profit to ₹1,383.77 crore, despite a 10.8% rise in revenue to ₹4,819.01 crore. Total income stood at ₹5,566.10 crore, up 9.5% YoY.
Vodafone Idea’s Renewable Energy Move
Vodafone Idea will acquire a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 for ₹1.56 crore over six months. The deal, approved by its board and audit committee, aims to secure captive renewable power supply for the telecom operator.
Earnings to Watch Today
Key companies set to announce Q1 FY26 results on August 13 include:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation
CSB Bank
United Spirits
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Engineers India
Firstcry (Brainbees Solutions)
Godrej Industries
Hindustan Copper
IRCTC
Jubilant FoodWorks
Kalpataru
Muthoot Finance
Nuvama Wealth Management
Pfizer
Samhi Hotel
Vishal Mega Mart, among others.
With Q1 numbers, corporate deals, and sector updates on the table, traders can expect a session driven more by stock-specific action than index-level momentum.
