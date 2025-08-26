Updated 26 August 2025 at 08:36 IST
Stocks to Watch on August 26: Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, IREDA and More in Focus
Indian markets will see key stock-specific action on August 26 with Paytm infusing fresh capital, IndusInd Bank announcing a new CEO, Tata Motors receiving NCLT approval, and Protean eGov bagging a major UIDAI contract. Investors will also eye IREDA’s revenue guidance, Muthoot’s expansion, and new market listings.
Indian equities extended their winning streak on August 25, with benchmarks closing higher. The Sensex rose 329 points, or 0.40%, to end at 81,635.91, while the Nifty gained nearly 98 points, or 0.39%, to close at 24,967.75.
Stocks To Watch Today
Paytm
One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, has cleared fresh investments of Rs 300 crore in Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in Paytm Services. In a bid to simplify its corporate structure, Paytm will fold Foster Payment and First Games into the parent.
Aditya Birla Capital
The Reserve Bank of India has approved leadership changes at Aditya Birla Capital. Vishakha Mulye has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO for a five-year term, while Rakesh Singh has been cleared as Executive Director and CEO (NBFC) until July 22, 2027.
Great Eastern Shipping
The Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed contracts to acquire a Suezmax crude carrier (1,64,715 dwt, built in 2010), expected to join by Q3FY26. Additionally, a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, contracted in July 2025, will also be delivered in Q3FY26. Post these deliveries, the company will operate 40 vessels aggregating 3.29 million dwt.
Protean eGov
Protean eGov Technologies has received a six-year order worth Rs 1,160 crore from UIDAI to establish and run Aadhaar Seva Kendras across 188 districts.
Tata Motors
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned Tata Motors’ Composite Scheme of Arrangement, involving the restructuring of its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.
IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank has appointed Rajiv Anand as its new Managing Director and CEO for a three-year term starting August 25, 2025.
IREDA
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is targeting ₹8,200 crore in revenue for FY26, a 21% rise from FY25. The state-run lender had exceeded its FY25 goal, posting ₹6,743 crore in revenue against a target of ₹5,957 crore.
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance has infused ₹200 crore into its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, to expand operations across 250+ cities, with a focus on tier-II and tier-III markets. The company also aims to quadruple its housing loan portfolio over the next five years.
Market Debutants on August 26
Several listings are set to hit the market today.
Mainboard Listings: Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global
SME Listing: LGT Business Connextions
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 08:36 IST