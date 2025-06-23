Stocks To Watch On June 23: BEL, HAL, TCS, Bank of India & Waaree Renewable In Focus Today

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a negative note on Monday, June 23, 2025, with GIFT Nifty trading lower as escalating geopolitical tensions rattle investor sentiment. The situation intensified after the US allegedly carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facility, heightening concerns of a wider conflict involving Israel. Oil prices are expected to spike, potentially impacting inflation and the Indian economy at large.



Markets had ended the previous week on a strong note. On Friday, June 20, the NSE Nifty 50 closed 319 points or 1.29% higher at 25,112.40, while the BSE Sensex surged 1,046.30 points or 1.29% to 82,408.17.



Here are the top stocks that could remain in focus amid global and domestic triggers:



Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced that it has received fresh orders worth ₹585 crore since its last disclosure on June 5. The contracts cover an extensive range of systems, including fire control systems, missile sighting systems, communication gear, jammers, critical spares, and related services.

Waaree Renewable

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) revealed that its existing solar EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) order value has been revised upward by Rs 246.92 crore, now totalling Rs 1,480.40 crore.

Bank of India

The board of Bank of India is scheduled to meet on June 26 to discuss fund-raising plans via long-term infrastructure bonds. The bank aims to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in FY26 through Basel-III compliant bonds. During FY25, it had raised Rs 2,690 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond at a 7.50% coupon, which was oversubscribed by nearly six times, indicating strong investor appetite.



TCS Expands

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it will set up two new automotive delivery centres in Germany, alongside a new engineering centre in Romania.



Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories received tentative approval from the USFDA for its Carbidopa and Levodopa extended-release capsules, used to treat Parkinson’s disease.



Emcure Pharma

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said it will acquire the remaining 20.42% stake in Zuventus Healthcare, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction is valued at Rs 725 crore.



CEAT

CEAT Ltd. will hold a board meeting on June 25 to consider fundraising through commercial papers, debt instruments, or other money market avenues.



LT Foods

LT Foods disclosed that the US Department of Commerce has imposed a countervailing duty (CVD) of 340.27% on exports of organic soybean meal by its subsidiary Ecopure Specialities. The highest possible CVD was applied under the Adverse Facts Available (AFA) methodology. Ecopure is currently evaluating all legal remedies to contest the imposition.



Granules India

Granules India concluded a USFDA inspection at its Bonthapally API unit with just one Form 483 observation. The company assured that the issue will be addressed within the stipulated time to ensure continuity in its export operations.

Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects Ltd. secured a Rs 400 crore EPC order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, covering transmission and substation works in Madhya Pradesh.





NLC India

NLC India Renewables received a Letter of Award to develop three Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a combined capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh. These projects, awarded under the Build-Own-Operate model by Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, will be supported by viability gap funding from the state.



HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has emerged as the winning bidder in a Rs 511 crore tender to manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe).