Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Defence, IHCL, Hindalco, Bata and More Earnings Action

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains on August 11, buoyed by positive earnings momentum and selective buying in heavyweight counters.



The BSE Sensex rose 746.29 points, or 0.93%, to settle at 80,604.08, while the NSE Nifty advanced 221.75 points, or 0.91%, to close at 24,585.05.



With a packed earnings calendar and corporate announcements, traders are watching several stocks closely on August 12.

Stocks to Watch Today

IHCL

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, will take controlling stakes in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited for a combined investment of up to ₹204 crore.

IHCL will acquire around 51% in ANK Hotels for up to ₹110 crore, with the rest allocated towards Pride Hospitality. The expansion aligns with IHCL’s strategy to deepen its footprint in high-potential hospitality markets.



Adani Defence & Aerospace

Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with Prime Aero, announced a deal to fully acquire Indamer Technics Private Limited, one of India’s leading private players in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector.



The acquisition will be executed via Horizon Aero Solutions, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Defence and Prime Aero. The JV is headed by Prajay Patel of Indamer Technics. This move is expected to bolster Adani’s footprint in India’s fast-growing MRO market, which is poised to benefit from rising air traffic and government incentives.



Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries, an Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) producer, saw net profit surge 121% to ₹88.5 crore in the June quarter. Revenue jumped nearly 31% to ₹409 crore. The company’s aggressive distribution expansion and premiumisation strategy have been credited for the robust growth.



Hindalco

Hindalco Industries’ US subsidiary, Novelis, reported a 36% drop in net income to $96 million for Q1FY26. Adjusted EBITDA slipped 17% to $416 million.

Despite profit pressure, net sales rose 13% to $4.7 billion, supported by higher aluminium prices and slightly higher shipments. The results suggest that while pricing remains a tailwind, cost pressures continue to weigh on margins.



Ashoka Buildcon

Infrastructure firm Ashoka Buildcon posted a 44.6% jump in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹217.3 crore. However, revenue slumped 23.5% to ₹1,887 crore due to slower project execution.

Bata India

Footwear giant Bata India reported a 70% drop in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹52 crore, hurt by weather-related disruptions and subdued consumer demand.

Revenue was largely flat at ₹942 crore, but disciplined cost management pushed EBITDA up 7.6% to ₹198.8 crore, improving margins to 21.1%.

Astral

Astral posted a 32.7% decline in net profit to ₹81 crore, with revenues dipping slightly to ₹1,361 crore. Management attributed the performance to weaker demand conditions in the construction and plumbing sector.



Awfis Space Solutions

Co-working space provider Awfis Space Solutions reported strong Q1FY26 results:

Revenue: ₹334.7 crore, up 29.9% YoY

Net Profit: ₹9.9 crore vs ₹2.7 crore last year

EBITDA: ₹126.5 crore, up 60% YoY

Margin: Improved to 37.8% from 30.6%

The company credited rising corporate demand for flexible workspaces for the growth.



Man Industries

Steel pipe manufacturer Man Industries posted:

Revenue: ₹742 crore, down 0.9% YoY

Net Profit: ₹27.6 crore, up 45% YoY

EBITDA: ₹49.1 crore, up 30% YoY

Margin: 6.6% vs 5% last year

Earnings in Focus Today

A long list of companies is set to release results on August 12, including AAVAS Financiers, Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Granules India, Hindware Home Innovation, Honasa Consumer, Karnataka Bank, MRF, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, NMDC, ONGC, PI Industries, RCF, Senco Gold, Suzlon Energy, Usha Martin, Zydus Lifesciences and more.