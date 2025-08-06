Stocks to Watch Today: Airtel, Britannia, NSDL IPO Among Key Movers on August 6

Updated 6 August 2025 at 08:07 IST
The Indian stock market opened the week on a cautious note. On Monday, the BSE Sensex declined 308 points or 0.38% to close at 80,710.25, while the Nifty 50 slipped 73 points or 0.30%, ending the session at 24,649.55. Here are the key stocks to watch today.
Bharti Airtel
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel posted a 43% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,948 crore for the June quarter. Revenue climbed 28% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore, marginally exceeding market estimates.
Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries delivered a stable performance for Q1FY26. Consolidated net profit rose 3% YoY to Rs 520.1 crore, while revenue grew 8.8% to Rs 4,622.2 crore.
Lupin
Pharma player Lupin reported a 29.1% jump in net profit at Rs 127.2 crore, compared to Rs 98.5 crore last year. Revenue rose 5.4% to Rs 1,681 crore, while EBITDA improved 16% to Rs 216.9 crore.
NCC
NCC, however, posted a weak quarter with net profit falling 8.4% to Rs 192.1 crore. Revenue declined by 6.3% to Rs 5,179 crore, while EBITDA fell 4.3% to Rs 457 crore. Margins held steady at 8.8%.
Prestige Estates
Prestige Estates reported a 26% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 292.5 crore, with income growing to Rs 2,468.7 crore.
HG Infra
HG Infra Engineering received a Letter of Award from Military Engineer Services (MES) for a material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai—a positive trigger for the stock today.
Raymond Realty
Raymond Realty surprised with a 121.8% YoY rise in Q1 profit to Rs 16.5 crore, up from Rs 7.4 crore. Revenue jumped 188.7% to Rs 374.4 crore, with other income also surging.
Gland Pharma
Gland Pharma posted a 49.9% YoY profit jump to Rs 215.5 crore, with revenue growing 7.4% to Rs 1,505.6 crore, driven by steady export demand and injectable sales.
Earnings Today
A number of heavyweights are due to release Q1 earnings today. These include:
Hero MotoCorp
Bajaj Auto
Trent
Divi’s Laboratories
Bajaj Holdings
Bharat Forge
BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals)
Blue Star
Fortis Healthcare
Jindal Stainless
Jyoti CNC Automation
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Power Finance Corporation
Pidilite Industries
PVR Inox
TD Power Systems
UNO Minda
These releases are expected to generate fresh triggers in respective sectors including autos, pharma, infra, and entertainment.
IPO Buzz
All eyes will also be on NSDL, India’s oldest and largest depository, which makes its stock market debut today. Alongside NSDL, M&B Engineering and Sri Lotus Developers and Realty are also set to list.
Given NSDL’s long-standing credibility in India’s capital markets ecosystem, investors are keenly awaiting its debut pricing and listing gains.
Stock-specific Action Ahead
With a strong line-up of earnings and multiple listings, August 6 is poised to be a stock-picker’s day. Investors should closely track performance updates from top companies as well as listing action for fresh directional cues in the broader market.
