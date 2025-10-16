Updated 16 October 2025 at 08:38 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Infosys, Wipro, BEL, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Hotels In Focus
Indian markets to track key Q2 results, major order wins, and expansions. Axis Bank, Infosys, Wipro, BEL, Hero MotoCorp, and ITC Hotels among top stocks likely to be in focus today.
Indian stock markets are set for a busy session with a host of key earnings, major order wins, and corporate developments. Axis Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, and Bharat Electronics are among the top stocks in focus as investors digest quarterly numbers, expansion plans, and regulatory actions
Stocks To Watch Today
Axis Bank
Axis Bank reported a 26.4% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone profit at Rs 5,089.6 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 6,917.6 crore last year. The fall was primarily due to a sharp rise in provisions and contingencies, which jumped 60.9% to Rs 3,547 crore from Rs 2,204.1 crore a year ago.
However, the bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 1.9% to Rs 13,744.6 crore, reflecting stable core operations. Asset quality improved as gross NPAs fell to 1.46% from 1.57% (QoQ), while net NPAs edged down to 0.44% from 0.45% in the previous quarter.
HDFC Life
HDFC Life Insurance Company recorded a 3% YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 448.3 crore in Q2FY26 versus Rs 435.2 crore last year. The insurer’s net premium income jumped 13.6% to Rs 18,871.2 crore, while net commission grew 26.4% to Rs 2,344.3 crore from Rs 1,854.6 crore.
L&T Finance
L&T Finance Holdings posted a 5.6% YoY increase in consolidated profit to Rs 734.8 crore, backed by a 7.9% rise in revenue to Rs 4,335.8 crore. The company’s NII surged 10.3% to Rs 2,403.1 crore.
HDB Financial
HDB Financial Services reported a marginal 1.6% decline in profit to Rs 581.4 crore, despite a strong 19.6% jump in NII to Rs 2,192.5 crore. However, loan losses and provisions soared 73.5% to Rs 748 crore, impacting the bottom line. Its assets under management (AUM) rose 12.8% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, while gross Stage 3 loans increased to 2.81% from 2.10%.
Oberoi Realty
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty reported a 29% YoY surge in consolidated profit to Rs 760.3 crore, driven by higher project completions and steady housing demand. Revenue rose 34.8% to Rs 1,779 crore, compared to Rs 1,319.9 crore a year earlier.
Delta Corp
Gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corp reported a 7% YoY decline in consolidated profit to Rs 25.1 crore, while revenue remained flat at Rs 182.8 crore.
BEL
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced fresh orders worth Rs 592 crore since September 29. The contracts include tank subsystems, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, the Kavach train collision avoidance system, and laser dazzlers.
KEC International
KEC International, part of the RPG Group, won a Rs 1,038 crore international order to set up a 380 kV power substation in Saudi Arabia. With this, the company’s year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 16,000 crore.
ITC Hotels Expands Footprint In South India
ITC Hotels signed agreements with DSR Hospitality Services to manage two new Welcomhotel properties in Nellore and Hyderabad.
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the Spanish market, partnering with Noria Motos, part of the ONEX Group. The company introduced its Euro 5+ compliant models.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)
In a major regulatory development, SEBI uncovered insider trading transactions worth over Rs 173 crore in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares. The order, one of SEBI’s biggest in recent times, followed a month-long investigation and search operations.
Earnings Today
Mainboard listings today include Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Rubicon Research, and Anantam Highways Trust (InvIT).
On the results front, heavyweights such as Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, JSW Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics, Punjab & Sind Bank and Sunteck Realty will release their quarterly earnings, setting the tone for market sentiment.
Market Outlook
With major corporate earnings, fresh order wins, and regulatory actions, Thursday’s trade is expected to remain stock-specific. Analysts anticipate volatile but range-bound sessions, with Infosys and Wipro results likely to drive IT sector cues, while banking stocks could react to Axis Bank’s mixed Q2 numbers.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.
