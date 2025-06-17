Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Zee, NTPC, Hyundai & ONGC Among Key Movers On June 17

Indian equities are poised for heightened activity on June 17 as several blue-chip and mid-cap companies unveiled critical updates that could impact investor sentiment. From fundraising efforts and promoter stake changes to new manufacturing rollouts and leadership transitions, the following developments put these stocks firmly on the radar.

Stocks To Watch Today



Biocon

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon Ltd launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise Rs 4,500 crore. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the Fund Raising Committee of the Board, at its meeting held on June 16, 2025, approved the opening of the QIP and set the floor price at Rs 340.2 per equity share.



Vishal Mega Mart

Samayat Services LLP, the promoter entity of the retail store, is preparing to launch a block deal to sell approximately 10% of its stake, aiming to raise $588 million, according to reports from multiple industry sources. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 110 per share, representing an 11.9% discount compared to the last closing price. Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, as per serval media reports.

Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers Limited, effective June 16, 2025. The rebranding follows the resolution of a long-standing legal and family dispute over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change.

NTPC

State-run power producer NTPC Ltd will consider raising up to Rs 18,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) during its board meeting on June 21.

Zee Entertainment

In a bid to reinforce promoter holding, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has approved a preferential issue of 16.95 crore fully convertible warrants to promoter group entities at Rs 132 per unit, amounting to Rs 2,237.4 crore.



The company noted the pricing includes a premium over SEBI’s floor price of Rs 128.58.

The infusion will raise the promoter stake to 18.39%, pending shareholder approval, signaling promoter confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.



Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has commenced engine production for passenger vehicles at its newly acquired Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. Full vehicle production will begin soon, with a formal announcement expected.



ONGC

ONGC has dispatched its most experienced Crisis Management Team (CMT) to control a gas leak at its Sivasagar oil well in Assam, which has persisted for five days.



Sona Comstar

Following the sudden demise of Chairman Sunjay Kapur, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) will soon convene a board meeting to elect a new chair. The company assured that operations will continue seamlessly under CEO Vivek Vikram Singh.





ICICI Bank