Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, HUL, NSDL & More In Focus

After a weak session on Tuesday, domestic equity markets are set to open with a keen focus on stock-specific triggers driven by buybacks, demergers, order wins, appointments, and strategic acquisitions.



On Tuesday, the 30-stock BSE Sensex fell 278 points (0.33%) to 84,673, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 103 points (0.40%) to 25,910.

Selling pressure swept across the board, with all major sectoral indices ending lower. Broader markets also weakened as the BSE Midcap index slipped 0.70% and the BSE Smallcap index dropped 0.85%.



Here are the top stocks to watch today, based on the latest corporate developments.



Infosys

The IT major Infosys will launch its share buyback offer starting November 20.

The company aims to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, representing 2.41% of the paid-up equity.

The buyback price is Rs 1,800 per share, with a total value of up to Rs 18,000 crore.

The offer closes on November 26.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS

TCS has been selected by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain for a significant project involving:

Application development

IT infrastructure support

Maintenance of core business systems

Integration of cloud and AI-enabled solutions

The five-year mandate aims to upgrade and modernise NHS Supply Chain operations, enhancing efficiency and resilience.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL has fixed December 5 as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders who will receive shares of Kwality Wall’s (India) following the demerger of its ice-cream business.

Share entitlement ratio: 1:1

HUL shareholders will receive one share of Kwality Wall’s for every one share held.

Additionally, HUL announced the appointment of Bobby Parikh as an Independent Director, effective December 1, for a five-year term.



National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL)

NSDL received a warning letter from SEBI regarding non-compliance in several cases where directors or committee members filed disclosures more than 15 days after trading in securities.



Choice International

Choice Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Choice International, acquired 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Ayoleeza provides advisory services spanning:

Railways

Metros

Roads and highways

Bridges and tunnels

Urban infrastructure across India and neighbouring countries

The company has live orders worth over Rs 200 crore.



G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects has received a letter from Western Railways, declaring November 15 as the appointed date for a project worth Rs 262.28 crore.

The EPC project involves gauge conversion of a 38.9 km track, including 30 RUBs, from Kosamba to Umarpada, under the Vadodara division.



Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota introduced its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters, KA6 and KA8, in seven states including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana.

Azad Engineering

