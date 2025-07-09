Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Ola Electric, CAMS & More

Markets are expected to begin on a strong and active note on Tuesday, July 9, amid a flurry of earnings updates, production data, strategic investments, and regulatory developments.

From steel and EVs to fintech and pharma, a number of listed firms are drawing investor interest. Here's a comprehensive look at the key stocks likely to remain in focus throughout the session.



Market Recap: Sensex and Nifty Extend Gains

In the previous session, Indian benchmark indices closed in the green.

Sensex gained 270.01 points (0.32%) to end at 83,712.51

Nifty climbed 61.20 points (0.24%) to settle at 25,522.50

Stocks To Watch Today



JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a 14% year-on-year increase in crude steel production in Q1 FY26. The company produced 7.26 million tonnes, with Indian operations contributing 7.02 million tonnes—a 15% increase from last year. However, output was down 5% sequentially due to planned maintenance at certain blast furnaces.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors announced a 9% YoY decline in global wholesale volumes for Q1 FY26, at 2,99,664 units. The drop was broad-based, with commercial vehicle sales falling 6% to 87,569 units. The report noted declines across both ICE and EV passenger vehicle segments.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India recorded a 5% year-on-year growth in total business for the first quarter of FY26, touching Rs 22.1 lakh crore.

Deposits grew by 3.63%,

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance announced that its Banking & Finance Committee will meet on July 11 to consider the purchase or repurchase of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued via private placement.





Ola Electric

EV major Ola Electric Mobility has begun a mass rollout of MoveOS 5, its in-house developed software platform. It will power the S1 scooter range as well as the newly launched Roadster X electric motorcycles, offering upgraded UI, improved diagnostics, and OTA (over-the-air) updates.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported steady crude steel output at 5.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26, compared to the same period last year. However, deliveries fell 3.8% YoY due to temporary shutdowns at Jamshedpur and Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) plants.



Synergy Green

Synergy Green Industries received a development order from Adani Wind for 3.3 MW turbine parts. Development will finish in Q3 FY26, with serial production beginning in Q4 FY26. The deal will double the company’s Adani Wind order book from Rs 20 crore to Rs 40 crore.



Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies announced a joint venture named Lightanium Technologies with Signify Innovations India. Dixon has acquired a 50% stake for Rs 2.5 crore.



KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy received government approval to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named KPIN Clean Power Four LLP.



Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects unveiled a phased expansion plan at its Ranjangaon facility to increase galvanisation capacity from 40,500 MT to 1,10,000 MT over the next two years.

The project will be executed between Q4 FY26 and Q4 FY27,

Estimated outlay: Rs 170 crore, funded via internal accruals and external borrowing.

CAMS

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) rolled out CAMSPay, a new digital payment gateway. This move addresses the growing demand for real-time payment tracking and comes amid increasing regulatory requirements, including RBI’s tokenisation norms and data localisation rules.

Macrotech Developers